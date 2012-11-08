Nov 08 -
Ratings -- Metropolitan Health Networks, Inc. --------------------- 06-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United States
Local currency B+/Watch Pos/-- State/Province: Florida
Primary SIC: Health and allied
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Aug-2011 B+/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$40 mil revolver bank ln due 10/04/2016 BB-/WatchP 01-Aug-2011
US$240 mil 1st lien bank ln due 10/04/2016 BB-/WatchP 01-Aug-2011
US$75 mil 2nd lien bank ln due 10/04/2017 B-/WatchP 01-Aug-2011