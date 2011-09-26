(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 26- Fitch Ratings believes that as the latest consumer confidence readings retreat from
the levels achieved early this year, food producers heavily exposed to mature economies will
suffer from cash-strapped consumers trading down to more staple food products, reduced
wastage and protracted promotional activity and margin squeeze from delays in
passing through cost inflation. While poor consumer sentiment affects the demand
of discretionary goods first and foremost, it will also undermine the
"defensive" nature of certain packaged food issuers across Europe and North
America.
"Fitch acknowledges that as food is a necessity, packaged food companies tend to
display relatively stable operating results under various economic conditions.
However, since 2008 consumers have been adjusting their purchasing decisions,
first in response to the last recession and, more recently, to the prospects of
high structural unemployment, public sector austerity, curtailed lending from
banks and declining asset and equity prices - thus translating into negative
wealth effect," says Pablo Mazzini, Senior Director at Fitch's European
Corporates group.
Recent data indicates that the proportion of the population living in relative
poverty is edging 20% in the UK higher than the EU27 average (17%). In addition,
over the past decade, personal debt reached record levels, and UK household debt
is among the highest of any developed country mainly affecting the middle
classes. Furthermore, the number of Americans living in poverty rose to 46.2
million in 2010, translating into a poverty rate of 15.1%, the highest rate
since 1983. These factors have prompted consumers to remain cautious regarding
spending and seek out the best deals when making food purchase decisions.
Consumers are allocating a larger share of a shrinking real disposable income to
staple food products and retail private labels, the latter increasingly in North
America where own labels were not as highly present as in Western Europe.
According to AC Nielsen, in the 52 weeks to 14 May 2011, the private label food
category grew 1.7% in USA vs. overall food at 1%.
Moreover, promotional activity in most developed markets is as high as it has
ever been precisely when food companies have been attempting to pass through
high input prices in H111. On 22 September 2011, Tesco, the UK largest food
retailer stated a plan to invest GBP500m (USD770m) and cut the prices of more
than 3,000 essential products, in particular, on its own label products. This
will likely introduce additional competition at the low end of the pricing
spectrum for branded food manufacturers.
Companies such as Premier Foods in the UK ('BB'/Negative) or Campbell's Soup
('A'/Stable) have reported a decline in sales in recent periods in certain
grocery categories and even more staple products such as bread (for Premier).
Campbell's operates in the mature and highly competitive US soup category, which
did not respond favourably to Campbell's high levels of promotion in H111
(ending 30 January 2011). The company has recently pulled back on promotions and
shifted more toward advertising and innovation in an effort to revitalise soup
sales.
Evidence also suggests that consumers are wasting less. The UK's Department for
Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) states that the average residual
waste per person has declined by 76kg since 2006/07 to 275kg/person/year in 2010
(21% decline). Part of this is due to higher recycling efforts, but also
consumers making more efficient use of their food purchases.
These trends are less of concern if companies are able to take pricing
initiatives in other product categories and continue to extract cost savings in
manufacturing/procurement efficiencies, thereby protecting profit margins in a
timely manner. Large food groups continue to benefit from innovation,
diversification and by pursuing conservative financial policies as demonstrated
by Nestle ('AA+'/Stable) which suspended its share buy-back programme last
month.
However, for those entities heavily biased towards the mature economies,
evidence of negative organic sales along with continuing weakening pricing power
could lead to negative rating actions in the packaged food sector, particularly
if combined with aggressive financial strategies.