UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 08 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Grupo Farias ------------------------------------------- 07-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Brazil
Primary SIC: General farms,
primarily crop
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Nov-2012 NR/-- NR/--
05-Sep-2012 CCC/-- CCC/--
01-Feb-2012 B-/-- B-/--
===============================================================================
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources