(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 06 -
Summary analysis -- Technicolor S.A. ------------------------------ 06-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/B Country: France
Primary SIC: Radio
broadcasting
stations
Mult. CUSIP6: 88509V
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Mar-2011 B-/B B-/B
20-Oct-2010 CCC+/C CCC+/C
01-Jun-2010 CCC-/C CCC-/C
01-Dec-2009 D/D D/D
07-May-2009 SD/SD SD/SD
29-Jan-2009 CC/C CC/C
02-Dec-2008 B/B B/B
04-Aug-2008 B+/B B+/B
20-May-2008 BB-/B BB-/B
11-Mar-2008 BB/B BB/B
Rationale
The ratings on French technology company Technicolor S.A. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk
profile as "highly leveraged".
The ratings are constrained by our opinion of the limited trading visibility on the
company's businesses, operating pressures in the highly competitive set-top box and in the
mature physical media businesses, sizable debt, limited free operating cash flow (FOCF)
generation, and demanding maintenance covenants.