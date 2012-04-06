(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings to 'D (sf)' on the
class A-SIVF and A1 notes issued by Dillon Read CMBS CDO 2006-1 Ltd., a hybrid collateralized
debt obligation (CDO) transaction collateralized primarily by commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) assets. At the same time, we removed our rating on class A-SIVF from
CreditWatch with negative implications (see list).
We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' because the classes, which are nondeferrable, did not
receive interest and commitment fees, based on the March 2012 trustee note valuation report.
