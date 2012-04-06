(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 06 -
Summary analysis -- Kraft Foods Inc. ------------------------------ 06-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: United States
State/Province: New York
Primary SIC: Food
preparations,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 50075A
Mult. CUSIP6: 50075C
Mult. CUSIP6: 50075N
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Feb-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
09-Nov-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Northfield, Ill.-based Kraft Foods Inc.
reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "strong" and financial risk
profile as "significant" (as defined in our criteria). Key credit factors we considered in our
business risk assessment include its existing position as one of the world's largest food and
beverage companies, with a broad portfolio of brands and international diversification. The
company's significant financial risk profile incorporates our belief that Kraft's financial
policies, including its past acquisition activity and share repurchases, are aggressive. These
have led to higher debt levels as well as key credit measures which we expect to be within or on
the weaker end of the indicative ratio ranges for a significant financial risk profile. These
ratios include leverage--as measured by total debt to EBITDA--in the 3x to 4x range, and funds
from operations (FFO) to total debt of 20% to 30% (all amounts include our standard
adjustments).
In August 2011, Kraft announced that its board of directors intends to separate the North
American grocery business (about $18 billion in annual sales) in a tax-free spin-off to Kraft
shareholders. Kraft expects to execute the transaction and launch the new companies before
year-end 2012. The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including a favorable tax
ruling from the IRS. The company has recently announced that it plans to change the corporate
name of the remaining global snacks business to Mondelez International Inc. The North American
grocery company will become Kraft Foods Group Inc., retaining the Kraft brand for its corporate
identity and for many of its consumer products.