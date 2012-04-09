UPDATE 1-Henkel reports strong quarter driven by emerging markets
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy (Adds background, details)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 09 - ===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel ----------------------- 09-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Metal mining
services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Aug-2006 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
10-Aug-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on the Russian metals and mining group OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel are underpinned by the group's large, high-grade, long-life reserve base, which gives it leading positions in several metal markets. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers that the group's low cost position supports profitability, positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), healthy credit metrics, and resilience to commodity market downturns.
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy (Adds background, details)
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
MANILA, Feb 23 The Philippines' environment minister on Thursday said that President Rodrigo Duterte had supported her decision to bar mining in watershed areas at a meeting earlier this week.