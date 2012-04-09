(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel ----------------------- 09-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Metal mining

services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Aug-2006 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

10-Aug-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The rating on the Russian metals and mining group OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel are underpinned by the group's large, high-grade, long-life reserve base, which gives it leading positions in several metal markets. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers that the group's low cost position supports profitability, positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), healthy credit metrics, and resilience to commodity market downturns.