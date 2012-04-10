(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Balaji Powertronics (Balaji) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch A(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings incorporate the established brand name "Microtek" under which Balaji sells its products, the Microtek Group's pan-India distribution network and Balaji's reasonable market share in the organised uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and inverters market.

The ratings also reflect Balaji's low financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA: 0.52x in FY11 (financial year ending March)), conservative financing policies and strong EBITDA margins (FY11: 25.6%, FY10: 29.4%) compared with its industry peers. The latter is due to low input costs on the back of the firm's design innovation, efficient procurement practices, in-house manufacturing of most components and backward integration into copper-enamelled wire manufacturing.

The ratings also reflect tax incentives and excise benefits available to Balaji by virtue of its facility being located in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh. The ratings also factor in the firm's high fixed asset turnover (FY11: 37x) and robust cash flow generation from high return on capital employed (FY11: 37%).

Fitch notes that Balaji's had a stretched net cash conversion cycle of 153 days in FY11 (FY10: 109 days), as its receivable days increased to 90 from 56 during the same period. The ratings also factor in low entry barriers and intense competition in the power back-up systems manufacturing industry. The ratings are constrained by the partnership structure of the firm and regular cash withdrawals by its partners.

Negative rating guidelines include deterioration in working capital intensity and/or a decline in EBITDA margins and/or revenue due to competition or muted demand and/or debt-funded capex leading to net adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeding 1.5x.

Balaji is a partnership firm established in 2003. It is a part of the Microtek Group. In FY11, Balaji reported revenue of INR5,347m (FY10: INR5,166m), EBITDA of INR1,368m (INR1520m) and profit after tax of INR1,305m (INR1,489m).

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Balaji's bank loans as follows:

INR750m fund based working capital facility: 'Fitch A(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

INR250m non-fund based working capital facility: 'Fitch A(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'