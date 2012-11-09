(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has corrected its ASEAN
regional scale ratings on five bond issues by Korean banks to 'axAAA' from 'axAA+'. This error
correction follows a slight recalibration at the top end of our Asean regional scale, which went
into effect in June 2012.
RATINGS LIST
ASEAN Regional Scale Ratings Corrected
To From
Hana Bank
Thai Baht (THB) 8 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.68%
due Oct. 1, 2014
THB8 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.11% due Feb. 17,
2015
THB2 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.49% due Feb. 15,
2019
axAAA axAA+
Industrial Bank of Korea
THB7.3 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.15% due Mar. 22,
2015
axAAA axAA+
NongHyup Bank
Malaysia Ringgit 310 million senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.25%
due Oct. 27, 2014
axAAA axAA+