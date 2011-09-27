BRIEF-Electrocomponents says underlying revenue growth accelerated to 6 pct
* Issues a trading update for four-month period to Jan. 31 2017.
Sept 27 Indonesian mobile sector
*Moody's: Maturing Indonesian mobile market leads to a search for value
* Issues a trading update for four-month period to Jan. 31 2017.
LONDON, Feb 10 The chief executive of Just Eat , the online food delivery company, is to quit due to "urgent family matters", prompting the chairman to step into his role on a temporary basis, it said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 10 Seven out of 10 French voters want conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon to step down, an opinion poll by Odoxa for France Info radio said on Friday as a scandal over alleged "fake work" by his wife continued to weigh on his campaign.