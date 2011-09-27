(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27-

OVERVIEW

-- The six transactions are ultimately secured by a pool of housing loans originated by Bank of Yokohama .

-- The performance of the underlying collateral pool has been within Standard & Poor's initial assumptions, and credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated certificates.

-- We affirmed our ratings on the six transactions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the trust certificates issued under the Bank of Yokohama Series 1 to 5, and 8 Mortgage-Backed Trust Certificates (see list below).

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of the six aforementioned transactions, we examined the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the servicer.

Following our review, we affirmed our ratings on the six transactions because:

(1) in all the transactions, the performance of the underlying collateral pool has been within our initial assumptions; (2) although the originator has repurchased the loan receivables at a high level, Standard & Poor's assumed that these repurchases, which were made due to deterioration in the obligors' credit quality, are limited to only some of the loans; and (3) the levels of credit enhancement available to the certificates have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated certificates.

The trust certificates are ultimately secured by a pool of housing loans originated by Bank of Yokohama Ltd. (A/Stable/--). The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transactions' legal final maturity date for the rated trust certificates.