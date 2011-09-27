(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- The six transactions are ultimately secured by a pool of housing loans
originated by Bank of Yokohama .
-- The performance of the underlying collateral pool has been within
Standard & Poor's initial assumptions, and credit enhancement levels have
increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated
certificates.
-- We affirmed our ratings on the six transactions.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on
the trust certificates issued under the Bank of Yokohama Series 1 to 5, and 8
Mortgage-Backed Trust Certificates (see list below).
Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the
credit quality of the six aforementioned transactions, we examined the
performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the
servicer.
Following our review, we affirmed our ratings on the six transactions
because:
(1) in all the transactions, the performance of the underlying collateral
pool has been within our initial assumptions; (2) although the originator has
repurchased the loan receivables at a high level, Standard & Poor's assumed
that these repurchases, which were made due to deterioration in the obligors'
credit quality, are limited to only some of the loans; and (3) the levels of
credit enhancement available to the certificates have increased, reflecting
progress in principal redemption for the rated certificates.
The trust certificates are ultimately secured by a pool of housing loans
originated by Bank of Yokohama Ltd. (A/Stable/--). The ratings reflect our
opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the
ultimate repayment of principal by the transactions' legal final maturity date
for the rated trust certificates.