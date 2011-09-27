(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Energy shipping company BW Group's weak financial performance reflects the challenging conditions in the shipping industry, such as high bunker costs and oversupply.

-- We expect freight rates to remain volatile for at least the next year, with particular pressure in the very large crude and gas carrier segments.

-- We are revising the corporate credit rating on BW Group and the issue rating on its senior unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'BB+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's liquidity will remain adequate and its aggressive financial risk profile is unlikely to materially deteriorate or improve over the next 12 months.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Bermuda-based energy shipping company BW Group Ltd. to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the company's US$500 million senior unsecured notes due June 2017 to 'BB' from 'BB+'.

"We lowered the rating on BW to reflect the volatility in two of its segments:very large crude carriers (VLCC) and very large gas carriers (VLGC). The average daily spot freight rates for VLCC during the first half of 2011 was substantially lower than that in the past few years, while the rates for VLGCs have only recently strengthened," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Manuel Guerena. "In addition, revenues from stable long-term charter contracts declined. BW's financial performance was weak during the first two quarters of this year, and we don't expect a material change in its financial strength for the next 12 months, at least."

We expect freight rates to remain under pressure until the end of 2012 at least, due to overcapacity in several of the shipping segments in which the company operates. These conditions led BW's operating lease adjusted (OLA) EBITDA margin to weaken to 32.4% over the six months ended June 2011 from 44.3% in the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2010. We do not expect the company's margins to recover materially until end-2012 because bunker fuel costs are also likely to remain high.

BW does not have significant committed planned investments for the next couple of years, which should allow it to reduce leverage. The company's diversified earnings base and dominant market position in the gas carrier and floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) operations temper the challenges it faces.

Standard & Poor's regards BW's 47%-owned associate company BW Offshore Ltd . (BWO) as a strategic investment for BW's growth. BW ceased to consolidate BWO in October 2010 when its ownership fell from 67%. BWO doubled its size by fully acquiring Prosafe Production Public Ltd. PRODno.PZ (formerly 23.9% owned by BWO) in November 2010. BWO's financing is non-recourse to BW.

As we expected, the deconsolidation of BWO since the acquisition of Prosafe reshaped BW's financial metrics for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2010. BW's leverage decreased to US$2.8 billion from US$3.9 billion a year earlier. Over the same period, its OLA debt to EBITDA ratio also declined to 4.7x from 7.0x, a level aligned to the former rating level. However, the ratios for the first half of 2011 were progressively less favorable. Standard & Poor's re-consolidates BWO back into BW. We also factor in the US$108 million annual cash inflows from a joint venture with Marubeni Corp. (BBB/Stable/--), to which BW sold 49% of eight liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels on a term basis in October 2010. Accordingly, by June 2011, BW's annualized OLA ratio of debt to EBITDA was 5.8x. We do not expect this level to fluctuate too much through the next 12 months.

"The stable outlook is based on our expectation that BW's financial strength will not materially change and the shipping industry will not recover from its existing crisis over the next 12 months," said Mr. Guerena. "Our outlook is also based on our expectation that the company's liquidity will remain adequate, supported by steady earnings from BW's fixed contracts, its efforts to preserve cash flows throughout its fleet, and the potential benefits of recent softness in bunker prices, if sustained."

We may lower the ratings if BW's financial health deteriorates substantially, such that its ratio of OLA debt to EBITDA--after BWO's consolidation and Marubeni's payment--weakens to more than 7x throughout the next year. In turn, we could revise the outlook to positive if BW strengthens its balance sheet and improves its debt-to-EBITDA ratio towards 5.0x.

