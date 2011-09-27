(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings on the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP; foreign currency BB/Stable/B; local currency BB+/Stable/B) are not immediately affected by reports that Philippines President Benigno Aquino III has ordered an investigation into certain loans extended by the bank. We will reassess DBP's integral link with the government depending on the outcome of the probe. We could revise the rating on DBP if the investigation finds improper conduct by the bank, prompting a reorganization of the bank, such that its role and linkage to the sovereign are diluted.

Standard & Poor's equalizes the credit ratings on DBP with the sovereign ratings on the Republic of Philippines (foreign currency BB/Stable/B; local currency BB+/Stable/B; axBBB+/axA-2). In our view, the bank plays a "critical" role as a legally mandated policy bank supporting the government's development agenda. The bank also has an "integral" link with the government as a financial agency of the Philippine government.