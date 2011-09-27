(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27- Fitch Ratings says in a new report published today that the credit fundamentals of
Italian insurers remain strong despite concerns over sovereign risk. As a result, Fitch
maintains a stable rating outlook for the Italian life and non-life insurance sectors. This
indicates that the majority of the Italian ratings are likely to be affirmed over the next 12-24
months.
Fitch's outlook factors in weak prospects of GDP growth in Italy and
deteriorating economic conditions for households. This could exert negative
pressure on sales of insurance products in 2011 and 2012. However, underwriting
profitability in the non-life segment continues to recover as pricing and claims
experience improve. In addition, the credit profile of life insurers remains
good, with technical profitability and margins expected to hold up due to better
business mix.
"Given the large exposure (around 30% of total invested assets at end-2010) to
Italian sovereign debt, there is an intrinsic linkage between the Italian
insurer ratings and the sovereign rating," says Federico Faccio, Senior Director
in Fitch's insurance team. "In addition, most the Italian insurers rated by
Fitch are domestic players with no sizeable operations abroad. This makes their
credit profile sensitive to the operating conditions in the domestic
environment," adds Faccio.
The outlook takes into account the current sovereign rating of Italy
('AA-'/Stable). Fitch believes that it would be likely to affirm the ratings of
the majority of the Italian insurers in its portfolio, even in the hypothetical
scenario of a modest downgrade in the sovereign rating of Italy.
However, a more severe downgrade and/or a more severe downturn than expected in
the Italian economy would put pressure on the ratings of Italian insurers.
Should this occur, Fitch could revise the rating outlook for the Italian
insurance sector to negative.
Fitch's report " Italian Insurance: Fundamentally Strong Amid Concerns Over
Sovereign Risk" is available at www.fitchratings.com.
