(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27- Fitch Ratings says in a new report published today that the credit fundamentals of Italian insurers remain strong despite concerns over sovereign risk. As a result, Fitch maintains a stable rating outlook for the Italian life and non-life insurance sectors. This indicates that the majority of the Italian ratings are likely to be affirmed over the next 12-24 months.

Fitch's outlook factors in weak prospects of GDP growth in Italy and deteriorating economic conditions for households. This could exert negative pressure on sales of insurance products in 2011 and 2012. However, underwriting profitability in the non-life segment continues to recover as pricing and claims experience improve. In addition, the credit profile of life insurers remains good, with technical profitability and margins expected to hold up due to better business mix.

"Given the large exposure (around 30% of total invested assets at end-2010) to Italian sovereign debt, there is an intrinsic linkage between the Italian insurer ratings and the sovereign rating," says Federico Faccio, Senior Director in Fitch's insurance team. "In addition, most the Italian insurers rated by Fitch are domestic players with no sizeable operations abroad. This makes their credit profile sensitive to the operating conditions in the domestic environment," adds Faccio.

The outlook takes into account the current sovereign rating of Italy ('AA-'/Stable). Fitch believes that it would be likely to affirm the ratings of the majority of the Italian insurers in its portfolio, even in the hypothetical scenario of a modest downgrade in the sovereign rating of Italy.

However, a more severe downgrade and/or a more severe downturn than expected in the Italian economy would put pressure on the ratings of Italian insurers. Should this occur, Fitch could revise the rating outlook for the Italian insurance sector to negative.

Fitch's report " Italian Insurance: Fundamentally Strong Amid Concerns Over Sovereign Risk" is available at www.fitchratings.com.

As part of its forthcoming series of insurance roadshows, Fitch will visit Milan on 26 October 2011. Chris Waterman, Managing Director in Fitch's insurance team, will speak on European insurance and implications from the euro zone crisis, Federico Faccio will speak on the Italian insurance market, and Clara Hughes will discuss Solvency II and its Impact on Insurance, Ratings and Asset Allocation. This will be followed by a Solvency II Panel discussion, where Fitch's analysts will be joined by leading figures from the Insurance market.

Attendance is free but pre-registration is required via the following link:

here

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italian Insurance: Fundamentally Strong Amid Concerns Over Sovereign Risk

here