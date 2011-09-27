(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings and
outlook on Oman Insurance Co. (PSC) (BBB+/Stable/--) are unaffected by
yesterday's announcement of the retirement of the Dubai-based insurer's CEO, Mr.
Muttalib Al Jaidi. His successor, Mr. Patrick Choffel, formerly regional
president of ALICO Dubai, is already installed in his new role, and we expect
management, strategy, and operations at Oman Insurance to remain on a stable
course. We shall be holding routine surveillance discussions with Mr. Choffel in
the near future.