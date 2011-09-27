(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings and outlook on Oman Insurance Co. (PSC) (BBB+/Stable/--) are unaffected by yesterday's announcement of the retirement of the Dubai-based insurer's CEO, Mr. Muttalib Al Jaidi. His successor, Mr. Patrick Choffel, formerly regional president of ALICO Dubai, is already installed in his new role, and we expect management, strategy, and operations at Oman Insurance to remain on a stable course. We shall be holding routine surveillance discussions with Mr. Choffel in the near future.