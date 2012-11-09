(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rand Water's National Long-term ratings at 'AA+(zaf)'. The agency also affirmed the South African state-owned bulk water utility's National Short-term rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. The Outlook for the Long-term rating is Stable.

The affirmation is in line with Fitch's assessment of the strength of the linkage between the company and the state, reflecting the critical and strategic nature of South Africa's water sector, the utility's ratings factor in a high level of implied support from the national government. South Africa's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BBB+' and its Long-term local currency IDR is 'A', both with a Negative Outlook.

The ratings also reflect Rand Water regional monopoly position in the greater Gauteng region. Local municipalities and local authorities owned by the state make up almost 90% of Rand Water's water sales, with its largest customer being the City of Johannesburg (Long-term local currency rating: 'BBB+/Stable').

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- Explicit guarantee: A one-notch upgrade to a 'AAA(zaf)' National Long-Term Rating remains unlikely given the absence of an explicit guarantee from the state.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Level of state support: Indications of a lack of financial support by the government could lead to a revaluation of the strength of the linkage between Rand Water and the state, possibly with an adverse impact on credit ratings.