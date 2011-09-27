(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27-

-- Dutch-registered specialty plastics producer SABIC IP successfully redeemed its $975 million high-yield bond on Aug. 15, 2011, benefiting from a capital infusion from its parent company.

-- Our upgrade of SABIC IP on June 29, 2011, already factored in this capital injection, and no other significant company-related developments have occurred since.

-- Consequently, we are affirming the 'BBB+' long-term and issuer ratings on SABIC IP and withdrawing them at the company's request.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating on Netherlands-based specialty plastics producer SABIC Innovative Plastics Holding B.V. (SABIC IP). We also affirmed our issue ratings on the company's revolving credit facility and term A and B loans. We subsequently withdrew all ratings on SABIC IP. It is therefore no longer subject to Standard & Poor's surveillance. The outlook on SABIC IP at the time of withdrawal was stable.

The ratings withdrawal follows the redemption of $975 million of high-yield notes, which SABIC IP fully carried out on Aug. 15, 2011, thanks to a capital injection from the parent, 100% owner Saudi chemical group Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC; A+/Stable/A-1). This reflects SABIC's financial strategy of centralizing the treasury and debt of its international affiliates at SABIC Capital (not rated).

The affirmation reflects our view of the absence of any significant developments since our June 29, 2011, upgrade of SABIC IP to 'BBB+'. The upgrade already factored in the redemption of the notes.

At the time of withdrawal, the rating on SABIC IP reflected our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb', with four notches of uplift from the SACP for extraordinary shareholder support from SABIC. The rating on SABIC IP also took into account our view of the company's "fair" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. In our opinion, the company's business risk is supported by its strong global market position as one of the leading specialty plastic producers, and EBITDA margins that improved strongly during 2010 and the first half of 2011. Relative weaknesses are significant profit cyclicality, the deteriorated global macroeconomic environment, and, especially, exposure to high benzene prices.

Our view of SABIC IP's financial risk factored in substantial deleveraging and our adjusted debt forecast at about $2.6 billion, excluding shareholder loans, by the end of 2011. Under normalized EBITDA assumptions, which are below 2010 peak EBITDA of $1.26 billion, we expect adjusted debt to EBITDA ratios to average about 3x in coming years.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity

Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 2, 2009