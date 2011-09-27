(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27-
-- Dutch-registered specialty plastics producer SABIC IP
successfully
redeemed its $975 million high-yield bond on Aug. 15, 2011, benefiting from a
capital infusion from its parent company.
-- Our upgrade of SABIC IP on June 29, 2011, already factored in this
capital injection, and no other significant company-related developments have
occurred since.
-- Consequently, we are affirming the 'BBB+' long-term and issuer ratings
on SABIC IP and withdrawing them at the company's request.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its 'BBB+'
long-term corporate credit rating on Netherlands-based specialty plastics
producer SABIC Innovative Plastics Holding B.V. (SABIC IP). We also affirmed our
issue ratings on the company's revolving credit facility and term A and B loans.
We subsequently withdrew all ratings on SABIC IP. It is therefore no longer
subject to Standard & Poor's surveillance. The outlook on SABIC IP at the time
of withdrawal was stable.
The ratings withdrawal follows the redemption of $975 million of high-yield
notes, which SABIC IP fully carried out on Aug. 15, 2011, thanks to a capital
injection from the parent, 100% owner Saudi chemical group Saudi Basic
Industries (SABIC; A+/Stable/A-1). This reflects SABIC's financial
strategy of centralizing the treasury and debt of its international affiliates
at SABIC Capital (not rated).
The affirmation reflects our view of the absence of any significant
developments since our June 29, 2011, upgrade of SABIC IP to 'BBB+'. The
upgrade already factored in the redemption of the notes.
At the time of withdrawal, the rating on SABIC IP reflected our assessment
of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb', with four notches of uplift
from the SACP for extraordinary shareholder support from SABIC. The rating on
SABIC IP also took into account our view of the company's "fair" business risk
profile and "significant" financial risk profile. In our opinion, the
company's business risk is supported by its strong global market position as
one of the leading specialty plastic producers, and EBITDA margins that
improved strongly during 2010 and the first half of 2011. Relative weaknesses
are significant profit cyclicality, the deteriorated global macroeconomic
environment, and, especially, exposure to high benzene prices.
Our view of SABIC IP's financial risk factored in substantial deleveraging
and our adjusted debt forecast at about $2.6 billion, excluding shareholder
loans, by the end of 2011. Under normalized EBITDA assumptions, which are below
2010 peak EBITDA of $1.26 billion, we expect adjusted debt to EBITDA ratios to
average about 3x in coming years.
