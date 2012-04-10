Dubai Arabtec reports wider Q4 loss, seeks 1.5bln dirham rights issue
DUBAI, Feb 13 Dubai contractor Arabtec reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter on Monday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 10 -
Summary analysis -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority --------- 10-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/-- Country: United Arab
Emirates
Primary SIC: Combination
utilities, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Jun-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Dubai-based vertically integrated utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) reflects our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the Dubai government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support for DEWA in the event of financial stress. The rating also takes into account DEWA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bb-'.
