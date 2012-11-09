Nov 09 -
OVERVIEW
-- On Oct. 25, 2012, we lowered our rating on Fortis Bank to 'A+/A-1'
from 'AA-/A-1+'. Fortis Bank is the sponsor and liquidity provider for
Scaldis' ABCP program.
-- Scaldis has informed us that it will not take action to mitigate the
downgrade of the sponsor bank. We view our rating on Scaldis to be weak linked
to our rating on Fortis Bank as the sponsor bank.
-- We have therefore lowered our rating on Scaldis' ABCP program.
-- Scaldis is a partially supported multiseller ABCP program sponsored by
Fortis Bank.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit rating to 'A-1 (sf)' from 'A-1+
(sf)' on Scaldis Capital Ltd. And Scaldis Capital (Ireland) Ltd.'s asset-backed commercial
paper (ABCP) program.
On Oct. 25, 2012, we lowered our rating on Fortis Bank S.A./N.V. to 'A+/A-1'
from 'AA-/A-1+' (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To
Rising Economic Risks"). Fortis Bank is the sponsor and liquidity provider for
Scaldis' ABCP program.
In the event of a downgrade of the liquidity provider, Scaldis has the option
to replace or draw to cash the liquidity provider's commitment. Scaldis
informed us that it will not take any remedial action. Accordingly, under our
global ABCP criteria, this makes our rating on Scaldis weak-linked to our
'A-1' short-term issue credit rating on Fortis Bank) (see "Global Asset-Backed
Commercial Paper Criteria," published on Sept. 29, 2005).
We have therefore today lowered our rating on Scaldis' ABCP program to 'A-1
(sf)' from 'A-1+ (sf)'.
Scaldis is a partially supported multiseller ABCP program sponsored by Fortis
Bank.
