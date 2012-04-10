(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed Eaton Vance CDO VII's performance by conducting a credit and cash flow analysis, and applying our 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- Following our review, we have raised our ratings on all classes of notes in the transaction.

-- Eaton Vance CDO VII is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on all rated classes of notes in Eaton Vance CDO VII PLC (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance--using data from the latest available trustee report dated Feb. 29, 2012--and a cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent transaction developments and applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available for all the rated classes of notes has increased since we took rating action in the transaction on May 28, 2010 (see "Transaction Update: Eaton Vance CDO VII PLC"). In our opinion, this is due to a reduction in the outstanding balances of the VFN and the class A-1 and A-2 notes, which have been paid down from interest and principal proceeds to cure previously failing class E coverage tests. In addition, we note that the class E-1 and E-2 notes have repaid previously deferred interest, and have been further paid down from 20% of remaining interest proceeds that would otherwise belong to the class F noteholders. From the February 2012 trustee report, we observe that all the coverage tests have improved since our last review. From our analysis, we also note that there has been an increase in the weighted-average recovery rates in the transaction.