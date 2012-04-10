(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 10 - The Elgin gas field accident in the UK North Sea makes
it more likely that the European Commission will implement stricter licensing
and safety requirements on oil and gas companies, Fitch Ratings says. Some of
the proposals could dramatically increase the size, scope and timeliness of
companies' environmental liabilities, potentially resulting in companies
segregating up to EUR10bn to obtain operating licenses. That in turn would
seriously affect the credit ratings of companies operating in the North Sea and
other EU territorial waters.
The potential financial and rating impact on oil and gas offshore producers
resulting from the commission's proposed offshore oil and gas safety legislation
is discussed in a new report published today and available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The European Commission proposed requirements in October 2011 for the licensing
authorities in member states to ensure that only operators with "proven
sufficient financial capacities" necessary for environmental protection are
allowed to explore for, and produce oil and gas in EU waters.
We would likely view any funds earmarked by offshore operators to satisfy a
financial means test as segregated and regard them as blocked cash in our
financial calculations. This approach could have negative liquidity or cash flow
consequences for even the highest investment grade oil and gas companies
operating in EU territorial waters. This may be even more significant for
companies with low investment grade or non-investment grade ratings.
The latest North Sea incident could affect the debate over EU proposals to
strengthen safety requirements for offshore drilling, in Fitch's opinion. The
draft legislation still requires approval from the European parliament and EU
member states. This could be several months away, but we consider that the
chances of formal adoption of some or all of the proposed EU-level standards are
growing despite evidence of UK opposition.