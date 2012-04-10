(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 10 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed the transaction's credit performance.
-- We have raised our rating on the class C notes and affirmed our
ratings on the class A-T, A-R, B, D, and E notes.
-- Jubilee CDO VII is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans
to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit rating on Jubilee CDO VII B.V.'s
class C notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A-T, A-R, B, D, and E
notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our performance review of the transaction and
the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And
Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6,
2010).
Since our last review in April 2010, we have observed a relatively positive
rating migration of the underlying portfolio. Indeed, the increase of 'BB'
rated assets over that period has offset the increase of defaulted assets and
'CCC' rated assets.
At the same time, the credit enhancement available to each class of notes has
slightly increased. This is due to an increase of the aggregate collateral
balance, to EUR491.7 million from EUR486.7 million. None of the other classes has
paid down since our last review, and all coverage tests are currently in
compliance and have improved.
Positive findings in our analysis include a reduction of the weighted-average
life to 4.32 years from 5.22 years, and an increase of the weighted-average
spread to 3.88% from 2.82%.
We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis
to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. We used the
portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the reported
weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we
consider to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios
using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating
category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different
interest rate stress scenarios.
U.S. dollar-denominated assets account for about 5% of the underlying
portfolio, and the resulting foreign currency risk is hedged via asset swaps
with JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (A+/Stable/A-1) as swap counterparty. We have
also stressed the transaction's sensitivity to and reliance on the swap
counterparty, especially for senior classes of notes rated higher than the
swap counterparty, by applying foreign exchange stresses to the notional
amount of U.S. dollar-denominated assets. Our analysis showed that the class
A-T and A-R notes could withstand a 'AA+' stress under these conditions,
whereas the class B notes--which would otherwise pass at a 'AA' rating
level--could only achieve a 'AA-' rating.
Therefore, and in accordance with our analysis, we have raised our rating on
the class C notes to a level that appropriately reflects the current level of
credit enhancement, the portfolio credit quality, and the transaction's
performance.
We have also observed that the credit support available to the class A-T, A-R,
B, D, and E notes is commensurate with their current ratings, and we have
therefore affirmed our ratings on those notes.
Jubilee CDO VII is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO)
transaction backed primarily by leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate
firms. Jubilee CDO VII closed in May 2007 and is managed by Alcentra Ltd.