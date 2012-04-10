(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the transaction's credit performance.

-- We have raised our rating on the class C notes and affirmed our ratings on the class A-T, A-R, B, D, and E notes.

-- Jubilee CDO VII is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit rating on Jubilee CDO VII B.V.'s class C notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A-T, A-R, B, D, and E notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our performance review of the transaction and the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

Since our last review in April 2010, we have observed a relatively positive rating migration of the underlying portfolio. Indeed, the increase of 'BB' rated assets over that period has offset the increase of defaulted assets and 'CCC' rated assets.

At the same time, the credit enhancement available to each class of notes has slightly increased. This is due to an increase of the aggregate collateral balance, to EUR491.7 million from EUR486.7 million. None of the other classes has paid down since our last review, and all coverage tests are currently in compliance and have improved.

Positive findings in our analysis include a reduction of the weighted-average life to 4.32 years from 5.22 years, and an increase of the weighted-average spread to 3.88% from 2.82%.

We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. We used the portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the reported weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we consider to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

U.S. dollar-denominated assets account for about 5% of the underlying portfolio, and the resulting foreign currency risk is hedged via asset swaps with JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (A+/Stable/A-1) as swap counterparty. We have also stressed the transaction's sensitivity to and reliance on the swap counterparty, especially for senior classes of notes rated higher than the swap counterparty, by applying foreign exchange stresses to the notional amount of U.S. dollar-denominated assets. Our analysis showed that the class A-T and A-R notes could withstand a 'AA+' stress under these conditions, whereas the class B notes--which would otherwise pass at a 'AA' rating level--could only achieve a 'AA-' rating.

Therefore, and in accordance with our analysis, we have raised our rating on the class C notes to a level that appropriately reflects the current level of credit enhancement, the portfolio credit quality, and the transaction's performance.

We have also observed that the credit support available to the class A-T, A-R, B, D, and E notes is commensurate with their current ratings, and we have therefore affirmed our ratings on those notes.

Jubilee CDO VII is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction backed primarily by leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms. Jubilee CDO VII closed in May 2007 and is managed by Alcentra Ltd.