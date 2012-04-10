(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 - Fitch Ratings has revised India Glycols Limited's (IGL) Outlook to Positive from Stable. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects IGL's improved credit metrics on the back of strong revenue growth and consistent improvement in operating profitability in the nine months to December 2011 (9MFY12). This improvement is attributable to increasing revenue contribution from bio- mono ethylene glycols (MEG) exports under cost plus contracts, and guar gum exports. MEG sales under cost-plus contracts accounted for around 74% of total MEG sales in 9MFY12, up from 40% in 9MFY11 while the revenue contribution from guar gum to the total sales increased to around 12% in 9M12 (FY11: 4%).

The company's standalone revenue increased 50% y-o-y to INR17.4bn for 9MFY12 and its operating EBITDA margin improved to around 15.6% from 10.9% during the same period. This resulted in IGL standalone net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA) falling sharply to 4.1x (annualized) compared with 9.7x in FY11. Net interest coverage (operating EBITDA/net interest expense) improved to 3.6x in 9MFY12 from 1.9x in FY11.

The ratings are also underpinned by the company's established position in the Indian market as a producer of MEG and ethylene oxide derivatives (EOD). The ratings further reflect IGL's varied product offerings from its EOD segment, and the company's flexibility in switching between molasses and ethyl alcohol as a raw material, depending on cost viability.

Rating risks include IGL's high working capital requirements and continued losses at its subsidiary Shakumbari Sugar and Allied Industries Limited (SSAIL). For 9MFY12 SSAIL reported revenue of INR720m (FY11: INR1,431m) with an operating EBITDA loss of INR75m (FY11: INR108m loss). The continued losses at SSAIL are due to low capacity utilisation due to lack of sugar cane availability within close proximity of the mill.

The ratings may be upgraded if IGL is able to maintain its profitability and improve consolidated net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA) below 4x on a sustained basis.

IGL commenced operations in 1983 as a MEG manufacturer and now manufactures green technology-based bulk, specialty and performance chemicals and natural gums, spirits, industrial gases, sugar and nutraceuticals. Its product offerings include glycols, ethoxylates, glycol ethers and acetates, and various performance chemicals catering to a number of industries.

IGL's debt ratings:

- INR6,323.2m long-term loans (increased from INR6,018.9m) affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- INR4,050m fund-based limits (increased from INR3,750m) affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR7,750m non-fund based limits (increased from INR7,000m) affirmed at 'Fitch A2(ind)'