(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 -

Summary analysis -- Federal Grid Co. of the Unified Energy System - 10-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 313354

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Mar-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--

02-Feb-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

RUB14 bil (up to) (Borrower: FGC of Unified

Energy System) ln part nts BBB 04-Mar-2008

Rationale

The ratings on Russia-based Federal Grid Co. of the Unified Energy System (FGC), the 79.55% state-owned electrical transmission grid company and system operator, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the Russian government will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress. We view FGC's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as 'bb+' based on the company's "satisfactory" business risk and "significant" financial risk profile assessments.

Our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of FGC's:

-- "Very important" role, given the company's strategic importance to the government as a monopoly provider of essential infrastructure services; and

-- "Very strong" link with the Russian Federation, given the state's intention not to decrease its stake in FGC to less than the 75% stipulated by law in the medium term. In addition, the Russian government controls the company's strategy and operations.