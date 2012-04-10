China, HK stocks up on commodities rally, eased liquidity concerns
Apr 10 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based SRC Metalicks Pvt Ltd's (SRC) 'Fitch D(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch D(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary:
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of SRC. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.
Fitch has also migrated SRC's bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:
- INR16.2m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'
- INR190m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'
- INR7.5m non-fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'
