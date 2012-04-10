(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 - Liquidity issues could dim the credit outlook for some European packaging firms over the coming months, but steady demand will support stability in the industry, according to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "Steady Demand Supports Stable Outlook For Europe's Packaging Firms, But Some Face Tight Liquidity."

About two-thirds of the European packaging firms in Standard & Poor's rated portfolio carry stable outlooks, benefiting from historically healthy demand for food and beverage packaging products. Nevertheless, some downgrades seem likely in the year ahead.

"We anticipate some possible downgrades in 2012 if liquidity issues become more urgent, raw material costs continue to demonstrate highly volatile trends, or sales volumes are significantly hampered by a weaker economic outlook than we currently forecast," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rachel Lion.

"In our view, raw material prices and energy costs are likely to remain elevated in 2012, albeit somewhat less volatile than 2011. In our opinion, the companies that will continue to have the most success in protecting their operating margins are those with a substantial portion of revenues under customer contracts," added Ms. Lion.

Packaging companies in most sectors have generally made progress in expediting the pass-through of raw material and other input costs, despite lower economic growth. We think these companies should continue to be able to pass through significant selling price increases in 2012. However, companies remain somewhat vulnerable to inflationary pressures, particularly in Europe, where contract provisions tend not to be as favorable as arrangements in the U.S.

Since our last report card (dated Oct. 27, 2011), we have taken three public rating actions in the European packaging sector, largely relating to weak liquidity and tight covenant headroom.