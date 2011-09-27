(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.'s
(RCBC) USD1bn medium-term note (MTN) programme a senior unsecured
rating of 'BB-'.
Fitch stresses that there is no assurance that notes issued in the future
under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a
specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the programme
rating. The agency does not assign generic programme ratings to subordinated
debt, which will be rated on a case-by-case basis.
RCBC is a mid-sized universal bank with total assets of PHP301bn at end-June
2011. The Yuchengco family's group of companies owned a majority 50.4% stake in
the bank at end-2010.
RCBC's full list of ratings:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating 'bb-'
Individual Rating 'D'
Support Rating '3'
Support Rating Floor 'BB-'
For more details on RCBC's ratings and credit profile, please refer to "
Fitch Affirms Rizal Commercial Banking at 'BB-'/Stable", dated 26 August 2011,
and RCBC's full rating report dated, 19 September 2011, at www.fitchratings.com.