(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.'s (RCBC) USD1bn medium-term note (MTN) programme a senior unsecured rating of 'BB-'.

Fitch stresses that there is no assurance that notes issued in the future under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the programme rating. The agency does not assign generic programme ratings to subordinated debt, which will be rated on a case-by-case basis.

RCBC is a mid-sized universal bank with total assets of PHP301bn at end-June 2011. The Yuchengco family's group of companies owned a majority 50.4% stake in the bank at end-2010.

RCBC's full list of ratings:

Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating 'bb-'

Individual Rating 'D'

Support Rating '3'

Support Rating Floor 'BB-'

For more details on RCBC's ratings and credit profile, please refer to " Fitch Affirms Rizal Commercial Banking at 'BB-'/Stable", dated 26 August 2011, and RCBC's full rating report dated, 19 September 2011, at www.fitchratings.com.