(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 10 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Northeast Utilities
(NU) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and downgraded the IDR of NSTAR to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. Fitch's
rating actions follow the merger of NSTAR into NU. NSTAR LLC (successor to NSTAR; name
change will be effective on closing) will be a second-tier holding company subsidiary of NU.
Fitch has also taken various rating actions for the regulated subsidiaries of NU.
Additionally, Fitch has removed NU's ratings from Rating Watch Positive and NSTAR's from
Rating Watch Negative. The Rating Outlook is now Stable all entities. This includes Connecticut
Light & Power Co. (CL&P), NSTAR Electric, NSTAR Gas, Public Service Co. of New
Hampshire (PSNH), and Western Massachusetts Electric Co. (WMECO). A full
list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release.
PARENT COMPANY RATIONALE
The NU upgrade is driven by the greater financial flexibility and improved capability to
fund the substantial capital investment particularly for electric transmission projects planned
over the next three years. Fitch expects management to effectively utilize synergies achieved
through the merger, as well as effective cost management over the respective distribution base
rate freeze periods to stabilize credit metrics. Fitch forecasts key performance metrics of
EBITDA-to-interest and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt above 5.0 times (x) and 17.0%,
respectively through 2014, which approximate 'BBB+' financial guideline measures.