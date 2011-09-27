(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Dexia's Viability Rating to 'b+' from 'bb' and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Dexia's three core operating subsidiaries, Dexia Credit Local, Dexia Bank Belgium and Dexia Banque Internationale a Luxembourg's Long-term IDRs at 'A+' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of the ratings is at the end of this announcement.