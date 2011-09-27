(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Groupama S.A.'s and four of its core insurance subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to 'BBB' from 'A-'. The subsidiaries are Groupama GAN Vie, GAN Assurances, GAN Eurocourtage and Groupama Transport. Fitch has also downgraded Groupama S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'. Groupama S.A.'s subordinated debt ratings are downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB-' and placed on Rating Watch Negative. All rating Outlooks are Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.