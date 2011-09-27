(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a 'AAA (sf)' rating to Mesena CLO 2011-1's class A notes.

-- Mesena CLO 2011-1 is a CDO transaction that securitizes a pool of corporate loans originated by Banco Espanol de Credito in Holland.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit rating to Mesena CLO 2011-1 B.V.'s EUR848.381 million class A senior-secured floating-rate notes due 2026. At closing, Mesena CLO 2011-1 also issued unrated EUR375.246 million class B and EUR407.875 class C deferrable-secured floating-rate notes, and EUR84.978 class D notes-all due 2026 (see list below).

Mesena CLO 2011-1 is a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction that securitizes a pool of corporate loans originated by Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (AA/Negative/A-1+) in Holland.