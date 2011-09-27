(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road Private Limited's (IRBPATRPL) INR9,240m long-term senior project bank loan a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

IRBPATRPL is a special purpose company incorporated to implement a 102.4km length lane expansion of the Pathankot-Amritsar section of the National Highway 15 (NH-15) under a 20-year concession from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). The project cost is estimated at INR14,450m, funded by a term loan of INR9,240m, sponsors' equity of INR3,940m and an NHAI grant of INR1,270m.

The rating reflects the project's full exposure to traffic risk. Traffic and revenue estimates are based on an independent traffic study, which notes the presence of three potential alternate routes. Two of the alternatives are in poor condition and unlikely to cause much leakage. The third, however, is the Jalandhar-Pathankot section of National Highway 1A (NH-1A), to which some traffic leakage has been factored into management's revenue projections.

Traffic on the project road is predominantly driven by tourism; Amritsar is a tourist hub and a considerable portion of the traffic is through-traffic eventually going on from Pathankot to Jammu & Kashmir. Thus, passenger traffic makes up about 65% of vehicles, making the revenue profile less susceptible to economic cycles. Toll rates are linked to inflation, which partially mitigates price risk.

Fitch notes the project's exposure to currency risk through an unhedged external commercial borrowing (ECB) facility that allows IRBPATRPL to draw about 21.6% of its debt in USD. Despite the fact that only 5% of the debt is repaid in USD, with the remainder automatically converted into a rupee facility, the project faces forex risk since the said conversion shall take place at exchanges rates prevailing in FY19. Nonetheless, Fitch analysis shows that the transaction can withstand substantial INR depreciation stress scenarios.

Further, the project is partly exposed to a floating interest rate on the INR component of its debt, in addition to full exposure to interest rate risk on its ECB facility. While Fitch notes that current interest rates on the ECB facility provide substantial savings in interest expense, risks of unhedged currency and interest rates remain, particularly given the thin DSCR of around 1.10x

The project debt will amortize from 2014 to 2025 with a comfortable seven-year tail to protect against any contingencies. IRBPATRPL's ability to service its debt depends on it achieving management's estimates of patronage and growth rates. The requirement to maintain a debt service reserve account of INR450m provides additional buffer.

The project is in the initial stages of construction with only 10% construction completed. However, IRBPATRPL has already acquired most of the land (91%) and the commencement of commercial operations (scheduled for November 2012) may be permitted even if construction is 75% complete, provided there is no delay by the project company. The presence of a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with IRBIDL, an experienced toll road contractor with an established track record in developing and operating road projects, is considered a strength, as are sponsor undertakings to fund project cost overruns and delay in receipt of NHAI grants.

IRBPATRPL is 90% owned by IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable) and 10% by its subsidiary Modern Road Makers Private Limited.