(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norwegian life insurer Storebrand Livforsikring's (SL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+' and Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Storebrand ASA's (SA) Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. SA is SL's ultimate parent company. The Outlooks on the IFS rating and IDRs are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed SL's subordinated debt issues at 'BB+' and upgraded SA's senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BB'. A full list of rated debt issues is shown at the end of this comment.

The affirmation follows SL's solid operating results in 2010 and H1 2011, strong capital adequacy supported by healthy buffer reserves and the soundness of the Norwegian economy. Offsetting factors are SL's exposure to a low interest rate environment, SPP's (SL's main subsidiary in Sweden; not rated) volatile financial results, and low interest coverage at group consolidated level.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the level of buffer capital is likely to have protected SL's balance sheet against financial market turmoil in Q311. In its analysis, Fitch has taken into account the fact that SL's ratings can, to some extent, cope with downside risk related to a prolonged period of low interest rates and increased market volatility. Nevertheless, Fitch anticipates a reduced level of earnings from policyholder profit-sharing mechanisms in H211, given the current market dislocation and as SL continues to rebuild its buffer capital.

The upgrade of SA's ratings reflects reduced pressure on group earnings, given stronger buffer capital in SL and reduced strain from SPP, which results in a higher run rate for the interest coverage at the holding company level. Notwithstanding Fitch's expectation of a reduced level of earnings from profit-sharing mechanisms in H211, the agency believes the run rate for the interest coverage at the holding company level will continue to support this return to standard notching between SL and SA.

An important positive rating factor for Norwegian life insurers derives from the Insurance Act introduced in 2008, which reduces interest rate risk borne by life insurance companies as it requires life insurers to re-price annually interest rate risk for existing defined-benefit plans. Improved asset-liability matching (ALM) in Sweden has also partly reduced the sensitivity of earnings to interest rate movements.

Nevertheless, earnings in both Norway and Sweden remain subject to investment returns being sufficient to cover profit-sharing and minimum guaranteed rates. In addition, Fitch notes that exposure to a prolonged period of low interest rates would place greater pressure on SL's investment income to match minimum guaranteed returns and on SPP to accrue profit for the owner.

SL and SPP's exposures to equities remained relatively high in 2010 and 2011, and this could exert negative pressure on SL's results given the increase in volatility in Q311. However, additional surplus capital generated in 2010 and maintained in H111 should mitigate the impact of potential adverse market movements on group solvency.

Based on the regulatory solvency position and on Fitch's own risk-adjusted analysis, SL's capital adequacy is solid. This allows SL to have a higher risk appetite in seeking to achieve higher expected returns in its profit-sharing portfolios. However, Fitch notes the quality of capital is negatively affected by the amount of goodwill.

Despite the improvement at the holding company level, the Fitch-calculated interest coverage ratio for the consolidated group remains relatively weak at around 3x (based on 2010 results), although improving from a negative -0.9x in 2008 and 2.3x in 2009.

SL's ratings could be upgraded if the company manages to strengthen on a sustainable basis its buffer capital through additional statutory reserves to maintain an amount sufficient to cover one year of minimum guarantees (around NOK6bn). Other factors leading to a possible upgrade would include reduced sensitivity of earnings to changes in interest rates through better ALM, in particular at SPP, and the achievement of the targeted result before profit-sharing to more than NOK2.5bn by year-end 2013.

Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if the exposure to equities at SPP results in material losses to the extent that SL's consolidated regulatory solvency margin falls below 130% or shareholders' funds declined by more than 15% from NOK18.7bn at end-June 2011 to below 2008 levels. Also, failure to mitigate over time SPP's financial volatility would exert negative pressure on the ratings.

