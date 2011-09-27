(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Channel Link Enterprises Finance plc's (CLEF) notes, as follows:

GBP300m Class G1 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

GBP150m Class G2 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

GBP300m Class G3 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

EUR73m Class G4 index-linked notes: affirmed at BBB', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

EUR147m Class G5 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

EUR147m Class G6 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

GBP400m Class A1 fixed-rate notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

EUR645m Class A2 fixed-rate notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

GBP350m Class A3 floating-rate notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

EUR953m Class A4 floating-rate notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

CLEF is the issuing vehicle of the refinancing of the Eurotunnel group, the concessionaire and operator of the Channel Tunnel, the fixed transportation link between the UK and France in operation since 1994. Eurotunnel primarily derives its revenues from truck and passenger shuttle services and railway services (passengers using the separately operated Eurostar).

The principal reasons for the revision of the Outlooks to Stable are the improved visibility of Eurotunnel's ongoing revenue in the heavy goods vehicle (HGV) shuttle market, the company's sound general performance in the face of continued macroeconomic uncertainty across the UK and western Europe, Eurotunnel's intrinsic advantages in the Short Straits market and the favourable outcome of arbitration following a dispute with railway users over insurance proceeds related to the fire in September 2008. Fitch has conducted cash flow forecasts and a sensitivity analysis, which support the rating affirmation.

The dominant rating driver is the increased likelihood that Eurotunnel will be able to more fully recapture and maintain HGV shuttle revenue at levels seen prior to the tunnel fire in September 2008 (which saw a partial closure of the tunnel until February 2009). HGV volumes for FY10 (ending 31 December 2010) rebounded strongly by 42% (compared to -39% in 2009). Eurotunnel's HGV market share has continued to improve from 35% in 2010 to an expected 37% for 2011. Whilst HGV volumes and revenues have continued to strengthen, average yields remain some way off 2007 peaks, leading to uncertainty about the extent that such margins can be recovered in this economic environment. Year-to-date revenues are on budget, and Eurotunnel looks to be on course to deliver its strongest performance since 2008.

On the wider macroeconomic front, a risk of a double-dip recession in western Europe (prompted by internal or external shocks) remains. Fitch takes comfort from the fact that the company has demonstrated strong resilience through an impressive trading performance over the recent past, increasing revenues by 10% in H111 and 9% in FYE10. However, a material change in this general market dynamic could have a negative impact on the group's performance over the short to medium term.

Competiton from other modes of transport, particularly ferries, continues to be subdued, partly due to macroeconomic factors, but also due to factors specific to each individual ferry operator. Eurotunnel is well placed for a resurgence in this market, given that the company has strong intrinsic advantages from concentrating on the premium leisure and time-sensitive business and commercial sectors. Additionally, the return to profitability of the ferry operators would lead to more stable market volumes and offer Eurotunnel the opportunity to consolidate or further increase market share.

Railway users (British Railway Board (BRB) and SNCF) were pursuing a claim against Eurotunnel's primary insurers for up to EUR48m of operating losses, resulting in EUR48m of insurance indemnity payments to Eurotunnel being held in escrow. BRB and SNCF withdrew their claim in June 2011, resulting in the subsequent release of the escrowed funds to Eurotunnel.

Fitch has updated its cash flow forecasts to take into account Eurotunnel's management forecasts for 2011-2015. Fitch concludes that Eurotunnel continues to moderately outperform, an albeit very conservative rating case since financial close. The covenant compliance certificate presented by the company shows the senior DSCR at 1.68x for the period ended June 2011. This is in line with the senior DSCR of 1.75x for the year ended June 2010, and remains comfortably above the current covenant of 1.20x.