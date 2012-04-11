(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings says in an updated report that the evolving institutional framework
for the Russian Federation's (RF) local and regional governments (LRGs) and underdeveloped
budgetary and debt management of local and regional authorities constrain most Russian
subnationals' ratings.
The fiscal autonomy and financial self-sustainability of Russian LRGs is limited by the
significant concentration of tax-setting authority at the federal level. Furthermore, the
regions' tax proceeds are volatile as they are largely income-based and rely on the national
macroeconomic environment.
The system of intergovernmental relations between federal, regional and local governments is
still under development. In recent years, it has been affected by frequent changes in
tax-sharing arrangements, and transfer and expenditure allocations among the various tiers of
government in the country. The comparative (with international peers') instability of this
system imposes limitations on LRGs' medium- and long-term budgeting, investment and debt
planning.
The national budgetary classification undergoes regular changes and lacks clarity in terms
of operating and capital revenue and expenditure. As a result, LRGs' official budget data is
inconsistent for year-to-year comparisons and does not give clear information on LRGs' operating
performance.
Nevertheless, the report also highlights some positive factors, which have had an impact on
LRGs' ratings. In general, Russian LRGs have low debt burden. Russian legislation imposes strict
limits on total debt, annual budget deficits and annual interest payments. Most Russian LRGs are
banned from issuing external debt and have no foreign exchange risk. LRGs do not utilise
sophisticated debt instruments and have no derivatives exposure.
However, many Russian LRGs' debt management lacks sophistication, which increases their
short-term risk as debt is usually dominated by short-term bank and/or federal budget loans for
budget deficit financing. This causes high refinancing risk, despite most LRGs' low
indebtedness.
The special report, entitled 'Institutional Framework for Russian Subnationals', is one of a
series of Fitch reports examining the institutional frameworks for subnationals in various
countries which are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Institutional Framework for Russian Subnationals
here