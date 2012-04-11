(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that performance indicators for Portuguese
mortgage loans securitised in RMBS transactions are misleading, as originating banks' support
for borrowers is masking the true extent of past underperformance. In addition, house price
indices that are typically quoted as indicators of the health of the market significantly
understate the value declines witnessed on properties sold under 'forced' circumstances. This
hides the full extent of future risks for Portuguese RMBS
Fitch expects the pressure on macroeconomic fundamentals - especially increased unemployment
- to translate into weaker performance of mortgage loans. However, the weakness of the
Portuguese mortgage market is not yet fully visible in the reported performance of RMBS
transactions.
"The true extent of loan underperformance continues to be masked by support from the
originating banks, through a combination of loan modifications, substitutions and repurchases,"
says Gioia Dominedo, Senior Director in Fitch's European Structured Finance team. "On average,
11% of the collateral backing RMBS transactions has been affected by loan modifications, but
this figure is as high as 50% in certain cases. In addition, an average of 12% of loans has been
repurchased or substituted. This intervention makes estimating the real risks associated with
the underlying mortgages far more challenging."
Fitch expects the pressure on transactions to result not only in higher arrears levels, but
also higher defaults and, ultimately, losses. While the Portuguese House Price Index suggests
that the housing market has been considerably less volatile than those of its neighbours, the
agency believes that the index underestimates the extent of the decline in achievable sales
prices due to very thin trading volumes.
"The Portuguese House Price Index reports a decline from the peak in Q310 of only 1.7% to
date," says Dominedo. "Actual sales of repossessed properties suggest significantly higher
declines. For example, properties backing loans that defaulted in 2010 were sold for values that
were on average 20% below those implied by the Index."
Fitch's expectations are reinforced by information provided by Portuguese banks on their
residential mortgage portfolios. The data indicates that recovery rates are on a declining trend
and that achieved sales prices are materially lower than those implied by the Index. These
findings reflect the combined weaknesses of both the property and mortgage markets in Portugal,
with new lending dramatically reduced from peak levels.
To date, few Portuguese RMBS transactions have generated significant recovery cash flows and
loan level losses, mainly due to the lengthy judicial enforcement process and the difficulty of
selling collateral into the current distressed market. Fitch notes that servicers are trying to
avoid forced sales, as these tend to result in higher loss rates than consensual asset sales.
Instead banks are increasingly using 'deed in lieu' or 'payment in kind' arrangements, whereby a
bank takes direct control of the collateral and a borrower's obligations are extinguished, in
order to avoid the lengthy repossession process.
The report, entitled "Portuguese RMBS Performance", is available at www.fitchratings.com. It
analyses trends in the broader Portuguese housing and mortgage markets, as well as providing a
performance update for each of the eight Fitch-rated Portuguese RMBS series.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Portuguese RMBS Performance
