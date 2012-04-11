(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that performance indicators for Portuguese mortgage loans securitised in RMBS transactions are misleading, as originating banks' support for borrowers is masking the true extent of past underperformance. In addition, house price indices that are typically quoted as indicators of the health of the market significantly understate the value declines witnessed on properties sold under 'forced' circumstances. This hides the full extent of future risks for Portuguese RMBS

Fitch expects the pressure on macroeconomic fundamentals - especially increased unemployment - to translate into weaker performance of mortgage loans. However, the weakness of the Portuguese mortgage market is not yet fully visible in the reported performance of RMBS transactions.

"The true extent of loan underperformance continues to be masked by support from the originating banks, through a combination of loan modifications, substitutions and repurchases," says Gioia Dominedo, Senior Director in Fitch's European Structured Finance team. "On average, 11% of the collateral backing RMBS transactions has been affected by loan modifications, but this figure is as high as 50% in certain cases. In addition, an average of 12% of loans has been repurchased or substituted. This intervention makes estimating the real risks associated with the underlying mortgages far more challenging."

Fitch expects the pressure on transactions to result not only in higher arrears levels, but also higher defaults and, ultimately, losses. While the Portuguese House Price Index suggests that the housing market has been considerably less volatile than those of its neighbours, the agency believes that the index underestimates the extent of the decline in achievable sales prices due to very thin trading volumes.

"The Portuguese House Price Index reports a decline from the peak in Q310 of only 1.7% to date," says Dominedo. "Actual sales of repossessed properties suggest significantly higher declines. For example, properties backing loans that defaulted in 2010 were sold for values that were on average 20% below those implied by the Index."

Fitch's expectations are reinforced by information provided by Portuguese banks on their residential mortgage portfolios. The data indicates that recovery rates are on a declining trend and that achieved sales prices are materially lower than those implied by the Index. These findings reflect the combined weaknesses of both the property and mortgage markets in Portugal, with new lending dramatically reduced from peak levels.

To date, few Portuguese RMBS transactions have generated significant recovery cash flows and loan level losses, mainly due to the lengthy judicial enforcement process and the difficulty of selling collateral into the current distressed market. Fitch notes that servicers are trying to avoid forced sales, as these tend to result in higher loss rates than consensual asset sales. Instead banks are increasingly using 'deed in lieu' or 'payment in kind' arrangements, whereby a bank takes direct control of the collateral and a borrower's obligations are extinguished, in order to avoid the lengthy repossession process.

The report, entitled "Portuguese RMBS Performance", is available at www.fitchratings.com. It analyses trends in the broader Portuguese housing and mortgage markets, as well as providing a performance update for each of the eight Fitch-rated Portuguese RMBS series.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Portuguese RMBS Performance

here