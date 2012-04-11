(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hammerson Plc's (Hammerson) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', Short-term IDR at 'F2' and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
"Hammerson's decision in March 2012 to concentrate on its retail portfolio and sell its
office portfolio over the medium term should allow it to better lever its specialist retail
asset management skills and maintain the group's solid business, operational and financial
profile (EBIT net interest cover of 2.1x and Fitch adjusted LTV of 36% at FY11)," says
Jean-Pierre Husband, a Director in Fitch's EMEA Corporate Finance team. "There is a growing
trend in global REIT markets for investors to choose their sector allocation when investing
funds, while leaving REIT managements free to concentrate on asset allocation and management
within the sector."
Although Fitch has generally assessed sector diversification as credit positive in its EMEA
Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ratings, the agency also believes that concentration on one
sector can provide operational and financial upside for all stakeholders, provided the portfolio
has a critical size and the management has strong specific skills within a given asset class
(which Hammerson has in retail).
Fitch expects net interest cover (NIC) to remain above 1.9x until end-2014, underpinned by
resilient rental revenue streams from the prime shopping centre portfolio. Fitch's own
forecasts, based on reasonably conservative tenant default and non-renewal of lease expiry
assumptions, show a Fitch adjusted EBIT NIC of between 1.9x and 2.2x in 2012 to 2014,
commensurate with an IDR of 'BBB+'. Fitch expects Hammerson to maintain EBIT NIC of at least
1.75x over a sustainable term to retain this rating.
Hammerson's ratings are supported by a prime property portfolio spanning mainly prime retail
properties in the UK and France, a geographically diversified (both UK and France) rental stream
and long unexpired lease lengths, which average around 8.5 years. Hammerson was able to maintain
its overall occupancy rate in FYE11 at 97.9%, due to a resilient lettings environment for prime
property in the UK in 2011 (UK vacancy fell to 2.2% at FY11 against 2.7% at FY10). With over
GBP272m of asset disposals in FY11, leverage was stable at 36% at FY11 (35% at FY10).
The overall size of the development programme (at around 5% of the investment property
portfolio) is moderate and well within Fitch's investment grade parameter (i.e. less than 15% of
the investment property portfolio). Hammerson's main project, Les Terrasses du Port shopping
centre, Marseilles (TPM) is already 64% pre-let and should be completed by spring 2014 (total
costs to complete GBP245m).
Hammerson's liquidity profile remains reasonable. The group had nearly GBP700m of available
cash and committed undrawn debt facilities at FYE11 and this will increase with the sale of
54-60 Faubourg St Honore, Paris for EUR165m announced in March 2012. Only GBP100m of borrowings
mature before the end of 2012, while committed capex in 2012 and 2013 is estimated at around
GBP245m. This also does not take into account the substantial proceeds expected from the sale of
the office portfolio (at least GBP500m). Hammerson's ratio of unsecured property to unsecured
net debt has increased to 2.9x and this now underpins the senior unsecured rating.
Hammerson is a major UK-based REIT which has portfolios in the UK and France with a value of
over GBP5.7bn at FY11.