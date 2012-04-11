(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Steel Strips Wheels Limited's (SSWL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

SSWL's ratings factor in its diversified customer base comprising major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across India's auto industry, significant market share of around 50% in the domestic passenger car segment and its technical collaboration with Ring Tech Co - a leading steel wheel maker in Japan. Fitch notes that SSWL is strengthening its presence in the commercial vehicle (CV) and tractor segments for better operational cash flows as they command a higher price; combined revenue contribution from these segments increased to 42.5% in the nine months ended December 2011 (9MFY12) compared with 31.8% in FY11.

The ratings are, however, constrained by SSWL's moderate financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) of 3.85x in FY11 (FY10: 4.52x) and significant working capital requirements due to a stretched net cash conversion cycle of about 80-90 days in the last four years.

Fitch notes that SSWL has started de-leveraging on account of higher operating cash flows from commissioning of its new plant at Jamshedpur and capacity expansions at its existing manufacturing plants at Dappar (Punjab) and Chennai in FY11 and FY12. Production levels increased to 9.6 million wheel rims in FY11 (FY10: 7m wheel rims).

However, improvement in the financial leverage is likely to be lower than Fitch's expectation because of the company's debt-led capex for capacity expansion at Chennai, which was completed in FY12, and its ongoing debt-led capex for additional 0.75 million wheel rims at the Jamshedpur plant, to be completed by FY13. The agency also notes that the new capacities have helped SSWL to strengthen its presence among OEMs in Southern and Eastern India and target export markets.

Negative rating guidelines include unexpected debt-led capex, a reduction in profitability or stretching of working capital cycle, resulting in deterioration of net financial leverage to above 4x on a sustained basis, and/or non-renewal of the technical agreement, which would adversely impact its revenue and profitability. Positive rating guidelines include an improvement in SSWL's operating profitability, leading to a sustained reduction in its net financial leverage to below 2.5x.

Established in 1985, SSWL manufactures steel wheel rims for the automotive segment. It has three production facilities with a combined capacity of 16 million wheels per year. In FY11, the company's revenue grew 56.5% yoy to INR6,562m and EBITDA margins was 13.4% (FY09: 14.6%). In 9MFY12, revenue rose 48.8% yoy to INR7,006.4m and EBITDA was up 16.5% yoy to INR755m.

Fitch has also affirmed SSWL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR1,500m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR1,105m): affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'

- INR1,920m non-fund based working capital limits (enhanced from INR1,850m): affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'

- Outstanding INR1,201m term loans : affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'