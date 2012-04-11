(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Steel Strips Wheels Limited's
(SSWL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
SSWL's ratings factor in its diversified customer base comprising major original
equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across India's auto industry, significant market
share of around 50% in the domestic passenger car segment and its technical
collaboration with Ring Tech Co - a leading steel wheel maker in Japan. Fitch
notes that SSWL is strengthening its presence in the commercial vehicle (CV) and
tractor segments for better operational cash flows as they command a higher
price; combined revenue contribution from these segments increased to 42.5% in
the nine months ended December 2011 (9MFY12) compared with 31.8% in FY11.
The ratings are, however, constrained by SSWL's moderate financial leverage
(total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) of 3.85x in FY11 (FY10: 4.52x) and
significant working capital requirements due to a stretched net cash conversion
cycle of about 80-90 days in the last four years.
Fitch notes that SSWL has started de-leveraging on account of higher operating
cash flows from commissioning of its new plant at Jamshedpur and capacity
expansions at its existing manufacturing plants at Dappar (Punjab) and Chennai
in FY11 and FY12. Production levels increased to 9.6 million wheel rims in FY11
(FY10: 7m wheel rims).
However, improvement in the financial leverage is likely to be lower than
Fitch's expectation because of the company's debt-led capex for capacity
expansion at Chennai, which was completed in FY12, and its ongoing debt-led
capex for additional 0.75 million wheel rims at the Jamshedpur plant, to be
completed by FY13. The agency also notes that the new capacities have helped
SSWL to strengthen its presence among OEMs in Southern and Eastern India and
target export markets.
Negative rating guidelines include unexpected debt-led capex, a reduction in
profitability or stretching of working capital cycle, resulting in deterioration
of net financial leverage to above 4x on a sustained basis, and/or non-renewal
of the technical agreement, which would adversely impact its revenue and
profitability. Positive rating guidelines include an improvement in SSWL's
operating profitability, leading to a sustained reduction in its net financial
leverage to below 2.5x.
Established in 1985, SSWL manufactures steel wheel rims for the automotive
segment. It has three production facilities with a combined capacity of 16
million wheels per year. In FY11, the company's revenue grew 56.5% yoy to
INR6,562m and EBITDA margins was 13.4% (FY09: 14.6%). In 9MFY12, revenue rose
48.8% yoy to INR7,006.4m and EBITDA was up 16.5% yoy to INR755m.
Fitch has also affirmed SSWL's bank loan ratings as follows:
- INR1,500m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR1,105m):
affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'
- INR1,920m non-fund based working capital limits (enhanced from INR1,850m):
affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'
- Outstanding INR1,201m term loans : affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'