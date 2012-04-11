(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Maharashtra's FY13 (financial year ending March 2013) budget proposal of current surplus of 0.01% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) is under pressure as optimistic expenditure projection of 7.21% may lead to fiscal slippages. The agency notes that the state in FY12 breached the 13th finance commission recommendations on current balance. Fiscal improvement was achieved by limiting growth in capex to 2.31% in FY12 (revised estimate, RE), down from a budget estimate (BE) of 23.33%.

"Fitch expects the state's economic growth to be higher than the budgeted growth, which would result in higher revenue. However, higher expenditure may make it difficult for the state to meet its current balance targets in FY13," says Devendra Kumar Pant, Director in Fitch's International Public Finance team.

The state budget for FY13 targets nominal GSDP growth of 12.26% (FY12: 12%), which, unlike most other Indian states, is realistic. As the state's growth profile in the 11th Five-Year Plan (FY08-FY12) has improved from the 10th Five-Year Plan (FY03-FY07), Fitch believes Maharashtra will achieve its FY13 growth target and the probability of exceeding the target is high.

However, higher current expenditure growth of 19.64% in FY12 (RE) has driven the current balance into a deficit of 0.17% of GSDP from a budgeted (BE) surplus of 0.005%. While the current balance deteriorated, the fiscal balance improved from a deficit of 1.91% of GSDP in FY12 (BE) to 1.73% (RE).

The budgeted current expenditure growth in FY13 at 7.21% is probably very optimistic (FY12: 19.64%). While growth of committed expenditure (interest, pensions and salaries) in FY13 is realistic, current expenditure on other items is budgeted to decline by 0.44% in FY13 (FY12: 27.57% growth). Fitch expects current expenditure slippages from non-committed expenditure. Capex growth for FY13 although budgeted at 23.73% is likely to be lower.

The state's debt position is a major credit positive. Its debt/GSDP ratio was about 19% in FY11 and FY12, down from 28.7% in FY04; this is expected to decline to 18.8% in FY13. "While the primary deficit (fiscal deficit net of interest payments) of 0.3% of GSDP will exert pressure on debt sustainability, the low level of debt and nominal GSDP growth in excess of average interest rates will cushion some adverse impact of the primary deficit on debt sustainability. Fitch expects Maharashtra's debt to remain stable and sustainable," says Neha Agarwal, Analyst in Fitch's International Public Finance team.

