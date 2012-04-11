(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 11 - Extraordinary support supplied by governments, central banks, and supranational bodies is, right now, the most important stabilizing factor for many of Standard & Poor's credit ratings on European banks. In our view, central bank measures have addressed the immediate liquidity risks confronting the industry, giving banks much-needed breathing room to adapt to the rapidly changing operating environment. In the short term, we believe that it will be difficult for governments to remove support until confidence in political institutions--and their ability to adapt fiscal policy--and financial markets has been restored. However, we believe that until confidence is restored, and the high uncertainty reduced, European banks' creditworthiness will continue to suffer, as noted in a report published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal titled "The Five Key Risks For European Banks".

Against this background, we consider the five key risks to European bank credit quality are:

-- Weakening sovereign creditworthiness: Any further weakening of sovereign creditworthiness would likely directly and indirectly affect bank ratings and would most likely prompt further negative rating actions. Conversely, restoring confidence and a stabilization of sovereign ratings could ease pressure on bank ratings.

-- Economic recession: Banks operating in more stable economies, with strong capital, contained funding and liquidity mismatches, diversified risk positions, and client-centric business models are in a better position to maintain creditworthiness. Conversely, the credit quality of banks exposed to greater economic risk or that of wholesale-oriented institutions whose business operations require high leverage, mismatched funding and liquidity, and continuous access to market funding is more likely to deteriorate.

-- Funding constraints: Extraordinary support is helping to stabilize the creditworthiness of European banks, but the measures by central banks are also evidence of structural weaknesses in large parts of the banking industry.

-- Transition to more-stringent regulatory requirements: We continue to believe that the reforms are likely to extend the scope of the balance sheet strengthening measures already initiated by many banks, and potentially trigger fundamental changes in business models and product pricing.

-- The changing nature of government support for banks: We believe that it will be difficult for governments to remove support in the short term until confidence in financial markets has been restored. However, the rescue operations for the banking systems over the past few years have increased public budget deficits and may have reduced their ability and willingness to provide support in future crises.

How banks are responding to these five risks, which are interrelated and mutually reinforcing, will have a major bearing on our view of their creditworthiness. For banks that are materially exposed to one or more of these risks, our ratings may come under pressure.