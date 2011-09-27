(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings believes that the recent falls in the price of copper and other base metals are primarily being driven by negative investor sentiment and expectations for a strengthening US dollar rather then material falls in underlying demand. While recent falls have been severe, the price outlook remains favourable on a longer term basis. The agency therefore considers recent movements unlikely to pose a threat to ratings in the metals and mining sector, although they will clearly reduce producers' profitability.

The prices of some non-precious metals have fallen sharply in the past week, accompanying steep falls in gold and silver. Although today has seen some rebound, copper for example, closed Monday evening at 13% below its price at the start of last week. Copper provides a useful example to illustrate the interaction between commodity prices and Fitch's metals and mining ratings.

"The profitability impact on miners will depend on their position on the cost curve, with production costs varying significantly between companies and individual mines," says Peter Archbold, who leads Fitch's EMEA Metals and Mining Team. "Fitch's rated universe is skewed to the lower-cost end of the cost curve, with rated entities typically large and/or well diversified companies, benefiting from economies of scale."

The price forecasts which form a key input into Fitch's rating case are in the current year based on a realistic expectation of average price (USD9,000/tonne, which is still justified given highs earlier in the year) and thereafter factor in a gradual return to long-run average levels of USD6,000/tonne-USD7,000/tonne. Even after recent falls, copper closed last night at 7,250/tonne (LME). If prices fall below the USD6,000/tonne mark, companies will typically be able to take steps to maintain their credit profiles, such as reducing investments and shedding contract employees.

However, in the medium term, Fitch believes that current pricing is supported by underlying demand and supply fundamentals. China currently consumes around 40% of the world's copper, and Fitch recently forecast that even in the unlikely scenario of a US double-dip recession, China's growth would still be 7%. Even in a weakening global economy, this implies robust and rising demand, in contrast to a relatively static level of supply.