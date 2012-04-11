(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 11 -

Summary analysis -- G4S PLC --------------------------------------- 11-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Security systems

services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Mar-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based security services provider G4S PLC continue to reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of its "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. Despite uncertain economic conditions, G4S' resilient business model helped to keep its Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin at 9.3% in the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, down only 10 basis points from the previous year. The group's margins have remained at approximately this level for the past six years. G4S' geographic diversity is also a significant rating support, in our view, as improving margins in Europe to some extent offset margin declines in emerging markets and North America.

Nevertheless, G4S' credit metrics weakened somewhat in 2011, as reported debt increased by 14% to more than GBP2.2 billion from less than GBP2.0 billion in 2010. At the same time, funds from operations (FFO) showed no improvement, and adjusted FFO fell slightly to GBP540 million in 2011. Along with margin pressure in 2012, we forecast that credit metrics will remain stretched in the near term, but that adjusted FFO to debt will remain within our guideline range for the 'BBB' rating of 20%-25%.