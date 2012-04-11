(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'AA-' issue rating to the proposed GBP300 million secured bond to be issued by Sanctuary Capital PLC (SC), a special-purpose vehicle and member of the Sanctuary Housing Group (SHG). The ratings on the proposed bond are equalized with the issuer credit rating on Sanctuary Housing Association (SHA; AA-/Stable/--).

We understand that the proceeds of the bond will be onlent by SC to Sanctuary Treasury Ltd., the group borrower. Sanctuary Treasury does not own any social housing assets, but has been created to lend money to members of SHG (borrowing subsidiaries) for investment purposes. All borrowing subsidiaries, including the main group subsidiary, SHA, guarantee--among other things--prompt payment of all obligations of Sanctuary Treasury Ltd. The guarantee complies with our criteria and is timely, unconditional, and irrevocable. We therefore equalize the rating on the proposed bond with the rating on SHA.

SHA is the holding company of the SHG, which forms one of the largest housing associations in the U.K. The group owns and manages more than 79,000 properties. The rating on SHA is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a+'. In our opinion, there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the U.K. government (AAA/Stable/A-1+ unsolicited ratings)--working through the social housing regulator, the Tenant Service Authority (TSA), and the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA)--would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to SHA in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of SHA's "important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy mandate, and "strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by the government's track record of providing strong credit support.

The rating on SHA is supported by its very good operating and financial performance compared to the sector average, its diversified product portfolio, and strong national presence. We also believe that SHA's strong and stable management team supports the rating. The rating is constrained by the ongoing sector reforms that we believe will force housing associations to change their business models, and may cause some financial pressure in the short term. We do not consider that these changes will materially affect the level of support from the regulator, but consider that the transition could constrain the rating on SHA. The rating is also constrained by uncertainty regarding the size of SHA's investment program, the funding of that program, and the consequent increase in leverage.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Credit Approach To Rating Social And Public Housing Providers, Nov. 30, 2004

RATINGS LIST

New Rating

Sanctuary Capital PLC

Senior Secured AA-