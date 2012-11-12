(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 12 -

Summary analysis -- Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. ------------------- 12-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Nov-2010 A-/-- --/--

22-Feb-2007 BBB+/-- --/--

Rationale

Our ratings on Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. (A-/Stable/--) reflect the company's strong competitive position in the domestic life insurance market, supported by its strong market share and high brand recognition; good-quality investments with strong liquidity; relatively strong profitability from stable mortality and morbidity margins derived from healthy sales on third-sector insurance products; and sufficient capitalization relative to its assumed risks. These factors are partly offset by its relatively large negative spread (deficit created by the difference in the guaranteed interest rate to policyholders and the actual investment yields), which weighs on the company's profitability. In addition, the company's profit is vulnerable to equity market swings due to fluctuations in its standard policy reserves for minimum guarantees of variable annuities.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that Sumitomo Life maintains a strong and stable business base in the domestic insurance market, supported by close relationships with the Sumitomo group companies and high brand recognition for the group. The company is one of Japan's top four life insurer among 42 domestic life insurers, excluding Japan Post Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (not rated). As of March 2012, Sumitomo Life held a 10.3% share of the total assets in Japan's life insurance market and a 10.6% share of the annualized premiums for business in-force.

In our view, healthy sales of third-sector insurance products support the company's strong profitability. However, this strength is partially mitigated by its relatively large negative spread and volatility in its reserves for minimum guarantees of variable annuities. The company has been focusing on third-sector insurance, such as medical and nursing care insurance, ahead of other domestic players, and it still has an edge over them as a pioneer in this field. Standard & Poor's expects the company's mortality and morbidity margins to remain stable, given that the profit contribution from third-sector insurance sales is likely to offset the ongoing decline in policies in-force. Although its negative spread has been gradually shrinking, we believe that it may take time for it to turn positive, as its average assumed interest rate is higher than those of other major life insurers. Sumitomo Life's annualized premiums for the sum of individual life and individual annuity insurance policies in-force marked a 7.8% increase in the five-year period from fiscal 2006 (ended March 31, 2007) to fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012). In our view, the insurer benefits from its strong ability to respond flexibly to market changes and the operating environment. While it has strengthened its education system for exclusive agents, who make up the company's core sales channel, it has also actively promoted sales of insurance products at banks and developed new sales channels under its multichannel and multiproduct strategies. Some indicators including lapse ratio and persistency rate have been improving. That has helped the company to maintain its operating performance.

In fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012), Sumitomo Life's core insurance profit increased to JPY331.8 billion from JPY265.2 billion in the previous year. This was mainly due to a rebound from the negative impact on its mortality and morbidity margins caused by the Great East Japan Earthquake in fiscal 2010, and the release of JPY3.7 billion in standard policy reserves in fiscal 2011 to cover the minimum guarantees of variable annuities (the company added JPY33.3 billion to the reserve in the previous year). Excluding the effects of reserves, its core insurance profit would have remained stable. The reserves for minimum guarantee on variable annuities are not realized losses, but they still affect the insurer's future profit and loss as they fluctuate (depending on provision for or reversal of the reserves) in line with stock market fluctuations.

In our view, Sumitomo Life has a good-quality investment asset portfolio with strong liquidity, which is mainly made up of yen-denominated assets, such as domestic public and corporate bonds and loans. The insurer has taken appropriate measures to hedge foreign exchange risks related to its foreign securities. Although the percentage of Japanese equities in its general account, at 4.3% as of March 31, 2012, was below those of other major life insurers, its capital is still susceptible to stock price fluctuations to some degree.

Standard & Poor's holds the view that Sumitomo Life's capitalization is sufficient compared to its retained risks. The insurer has been working to mitigate risks pertaining to stock prices and domestic interest rates. It has been reducing its risk assets, such as stocks and real estate assets, and extending bond durations by intensifying capital allocation to yen-denominated interest-bearing assets. The efforts have yielded results such as an improvement in its capitalization. Furthermore, Sumitomo Life ceased sales of single premium-type guaranteed variable annuities at the end of September 2009, in order to cap increased risks related to minimum guarantees. The company has strengthened its risk management capability since it shifted its enterprise risk management (ERM) to one that focuses more on economic value. Given those factors, Standard & Poor's deems the insurer's ERM as Adequate With Strong Risk Controls. This is based on our expanded definition of Adequate, which contains three levels: Adequate, Adequate With Strong Risk Controls, and Adequate With Positive Trend. Standard & Poor's evaluates insurance companies' ERM on a scale of four: Excellent, Strong, Adequate, and Weak.

Sumitomo Life's mutual status constrains its access to capital markets, compared with joint-stock companies. However, the insurer has been successful in diversifying its financing sources, by issuing subordinated bonds through a securitization scheme, increasing "kikin" funding through public offerings, and raising funds in the form of subordinated loans by means of syndicated loans. Based on these achievements, Standard & Poor's believes that Sumitomo Life's financial flexibility is strong. The company's financial leverage and debt leverages are relatively high, but they are commensurate with the current ratings, in our opinion.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Sumitomo Life is likely to maintain its strong competitive position and sound capitalization at levels that are commensurate with the current ratings. We expect the insurer's strong profitability to be underpinned by stable mortality and morbidity margins, which are secured by its strong business base, effective product strategy, and adequate risk management with strong risk controls.

We may consider raising the ratings if it increases its insurance earnings due to continued success in its multichannel strategy and highly profitable products, and further strengthens its capitalization. Conversely, the ratings may come under downward pressure, if insurance earnings deteriorate due to a significant decline in annualized premiums for policies in-force, or large losses resulting from the minimum guarantee risk of the existing variable annuities portfolio. We will also consider a downgrade if the insurer's capitalization deteriorates to a level beyond our assumption in the current ratings with no prospects of short- to medium-term improvement.

