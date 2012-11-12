(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 12 -
Summary analysis -- Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. ------------------- 12-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Nov-2010 A-/-- --/--
22-Feb-2007 BBB+/-- --/--
Rationale
Our ratings on Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. (A-/Stable/--) reflect the
company's strong competitive position in the domestic life insurance market,
supported by its strong market share and high brand recognition; good-quality
investments with strong liquidity; relatively strong profitability from stable
mortality and morbidity margins derived from healthy sales on third-sector
insurance products; and sufficient capitalization relative to its assumed
risks. These factors are partly offset by its relatively large negative spread
(deficit created by the difference in the guaranteed interest rate to
policyholders and the actual investment yields), which weighs on the company's
profitability. In addition, the company's profit is vulnerable to equity
market swings due to fluctuations in its standard policy reserves for minimum
guarantees of variable annuities.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that Sumitomo Life maintains a
strong and stable business base in the domestic insurance market, supported by
close relationships with the Sumitomo group companies and high brand
recognition for the group. The company is one of Japan's top four life insurer
among 42 domestic life insurers, excluding Japan Post Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
(not rated). As of March 2012, Sumitomo Life held a 10.3% share of the total
assets in Japan's life insurance market and a 10.6% share of the annualized
premiums for business in-force.
In our view, healthy sales of third-sector insurance products support the
company's strong profitability. However, this strength is partially mitigated
by its relatively large negative spread and volatility in its reserves for
minimum guarantees of variable annuities. The company has been focusing on
third-sector insurance, such as medical and nursing care insurance, ahead of
other domestic players, and it still has an edge over them as a pioneer in
this field. Standard & Poor's expects the company's mortality and morbidity
margins to remain stable, given that the profit contribution from third-sector
insurance sales is likely to offset the ongoing decline in policies in-force.
Although its negative spread has been gradually shrinking, we believe that it
may take time for it to turn positive, as its average assumed interest rate is
higher than those of other major life insurers. Sumitomo Life's annualized
premiums for the sum of individual life and individual annuity insurance
policies in-force marked a 7.8% increase in the five-year period from fiscal
2006 (ended March 31, 2007) to fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012). In our
view, the insurer benefits from its strong ability to respond flexibly to
market changes and the operating environment. While it has strengthened its
education system for exclusive agents, who make up the company's core sales
channel, it has also actively promoted sales of insurance products at banks
and developed new sales channels under its multichannel and multiproduct
strategies. Some indicators including lapse ratio and persistency rate have
been improving. That has helped the company to maintain its operating
performance.
In fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012), Sumitomo Life's core insurance profit
increased to JPY331.8 billion from JPY265.2 billion in the previous year. This was
mainly due to a rebound from the negative impact on its mortality and
morbidity margins caused by the Great East Japan Earthquake in fiscal 2010,
and the release of JPY3.7 billion in standard policy reserves in fiscal 2011 to
cover the minimum guarantees of variable annuities (the company added JPY33.3
billion to the reserve in the previous year). Excluding the effects of
reserves, its core insurance profit would have remained stable. The reserves
for minimum guarantee on variable annuities are not realized losses, but they
still affect the insurer's future profit and loss as they fluctuate (depending
on provision for or reversal of the reserves) in line with stock market
fluctuations.
In our view, Sumitomo Life has a good-quality investment asset portfolio with
strong liquidity, which is mainly made up of yen-denominated assets, such as
domestic public and corporate bonds and loans. The insurer has taken
appropriate measures to hedge foreign exchange risks related to its foreign
securities. Although the percentage of Japanese equities in its general
account, at 4.3% as of March 31, 2012, was below those of other major life
insurers, its capital is still susceptible to stock price fluctuations to some
degree.
Standard & Poor's holds the view that Sumitomo Life's capitalization is
sufficient compared to its retained risks. The insurer has been working to
mitigate risks pertaining to stock prices and domestic interest rates. It has
been reducing its risk assets, such as stocks and real estate assets, and
extending bond durations by intensifying capital allocation to yen-denominated
interest-bearing assets. The efforts have yielded results such as an
improvement in its capitalization. Furthermore, Sumitomo Life ceased sales of
single premium-type guaranteed variable annuities at the end of September
2009, in order to cap increased risks related to minimum guarantees. The
company has strengthened its risk management capability since it shifted its
enterprise risk management (ERM) to one that focuses more on economic value.
Given those factors, Standard & Poor's deems the insurer's ERM as Adequate
With Strong Risk Controls. This is based on our expanded definition of
Adequate, which contains three levels: Adequate, Adequate With Strong Risk
Controls, and Adequate With Positive Trend. Standard & Poor's evaluates
insurance companies' ERM on a scale of four: Excellent, Strong, Adequate, and
Weak.
Sumitomo Life's mutual status constrains its access to capital markets,
compared with joint-stock companies. However, the insurer has been successful
in diversifying its financing sources, by issuing subordinated bonds through a
securitization scheme, increasing "kikin" funding through public offerings,
and raising funds in the form of subordinated loans by means of syndicated
loans. Based on these achievements, Standard & Poor's believes that Sumitomo
Life's financial flexibility is strong. The company's financial leverage and
debt leverages are relatively high, but they are commensurate with the current
ratings, in our opinion.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Sumitomo Life is likely to maintain
its strong competitive position and sound capitalization at levels that are
commensurate with the current ratings. We expect the insurer's strong
profitability to be underpinned by stable mortality and morbidity margins,
which are secured by its strong business base, effective product strategy, and
adequate risk management with strong risk controls.
We may consider raising the ratings if it increases its insurance earnings due
to continued success in its multichannel strategy and highly profitable
products, and further strengthens its capitalization. Conversely, the ratings
may come under downward pressure, if insurance earnings deteriorate due to a
significant decline in annualized premiums for policies in-force, or large
losses resulting from the minimum guarantee risk of the existing variable
annuities portfolio. We will also consider a downgrade if the insurer's
capitalization deteriorates to a level beyond our assumption in the current
ratings with no prospects of short- to medium-term improvement.
