(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 12 - Although most of Japan's rated general trading companies (GTCs) saw their profits
fall in the first half of fiscal 2012 (April 1 to Sept. 30, 2012) from the previous year, the
impact on their credit quality is limited, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a
Japanese-language report published today. The consolidated net profits of the
rated GTCs, except for Marubeni Corp. (BBB/Negative/--), fell year on year,
mainly due to lower resource prices and impairment losses on marketable
securities. Mitsubishi Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1) and Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
(A+/Stable/A-1) suffered substantial earnings declines in their coal and iron
ore businesses, while Sojitz Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--) posted material losses on
marketable securities. The three companies cut their earnings forecasts for
fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013). Although lower resource prices are likely
to continue to weigh on the six rated GTCs' earnings, we expect them to be
able to absorb the impact of the resource price declines to some extent. They
have a variety of earnings sources while the current resource prices still
provide reasonable profit margins in general. As such, the impact of the
profit declines on their credit quality is limited, in our view. Other than
the four aforementioned companies, the other two rated GTCs are Sumitomo Corp.
(A/Stable/A-1) and ITOCHU Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2).
Prices of hard coking coal and iron ore plunged year on year after the demand
for steel products in China weakened. Profits from coal and iron ore-related
businesses declined materially at all rated GTCs, except for Marubeni, which
has low dependence on both commodities. On the other hand, Marubeni and ITOCHU
each earned profits of about JPY45 billion from their resource and energy
businesses; Mitsui and Mitsubishi each generated profits of over JPY100 billion
from the same businesses, since the prices of resources such as oil and copper
remain relatively high and the break-even points of resource prices are still
generally low. In the nonresource segment, profits also fell after China's
economic slowdown hurt the chemical, steel products, and shipping businesses;
a drought in the U.S. hurt the grain business; and the paper and pulp market
weakened. Nevertheless, except for Sojitz, all the rated GTCs secured
nonresource related profits ranging from JPY20 billion to JPY100 billion.
Standard & Poor's expects the earnings of the six rated GTCs to remain under
downward pressure in the second half of fiscal 2012. The contract prices of
coal and iron ore for Oct. to Dec. 2012 have fallen below their first-half
levels, and the contract prices of hard coking coal and iron ore are
reportedly set at $170 per ton and $117 per ton, respectively. Except for
Mitsubishi--which is likely to receive dividend payments in its nonferrous
metals business--the GTCs have forecast that the profits from their metal
resources businesses will largely decrease in the second half of fiscal 2012.
Some of them have lowered their forecasts for consolidated net profits for
fiscal 2012, reflecting severe operating conditions. Sojitz and Mitsubishi cut
their forecasts by over 30%, and Mitsui reduced its guidance by 23%. Sumitomo
said that its profits may fall below its target. In contrast, Marubeni, which
has relatively low dependence on coal and iron ore among the six GTCs, has
said that it aims to achieve record consolidated net profit for fiscal 2012.
In addition to earnings declines, lower stock prices and a higher yen have
slowed the GTCs' capital accumulation. In our view, controlling and
maintaining risk assets and debt at adequate levels by restraining capital
spending are a key factor for the GTCs to maintain their credit quality amid
severe operating conditions. In the first half of fiscal 2012, the six
companies, particularly Mitsui and Marubeni, continued to make aggressive
investments and loans. Active investments caused their free cash flow, except
for Sumitomo and Sojitz, to turn negative.