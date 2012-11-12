(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 12

Summary analysis -- OJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port --------- 12-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Marine cargo

handling

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

09-May-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The rating on OJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "satisfactory."

The rating is constrained by NCSP's high indebtedness, what we view as an aggressive financial policy, and its "less than adequate" liquidity position. The $2.15 billion acquisition of Russian oil port Primorsk Trade Port LLC (PTP) in 2011 increased NCSP's debt materially. Not only did the transaction result in weaker credit metrics, the debt from this transaction also incurred new financial covenants, under some of which we calculate the company has little headroom. The rating on NCSP is supported by its strong competitive position as the largest port operator in Russia, an export-oriented economy. Further support comes from the group's sound profitability track record and positive volume growth prospects.