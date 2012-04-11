(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Brinker International Inc. -------------------- 11-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: United States

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Dec-2006 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

09-Apr-2002 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The ratings on Dallas-based restaurant operator Brinker International Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectations that the company's revenue and operating performance will improve modestly in the remainder of fiscal 2012 and in fiscal 2013 ,as benefits from continuing operating initiatives will more than offset the effects of commodity inflation and result in margin expansion. We also believe that the company will maintain a moderate financial policy and credit metrics will remain generally stable and in line with our expectations for the rating, including debt to EBITDA in the mid- to high-2x range. We foresee the company's business risk profile continuing as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile continuing as "intermediate."

Brinker's business profile reflects its participation in the competitive restaurant industry, its good position in the casual-dining industry, and its good track record as a restaurant operator. We view this industry segment as intensely competitive and vulnerable to economic downturns and changes in discretionary spending. Like many competitors, Brinker experienced soft sales due to high unemployment and a weak economy in the past several years. However, operating performance started to improve in fiscal 2011 and the same-store sales trend at its key concept Chili's has turned positive in recent quarters. We believe that Brinker will maintain these positive trends in the second half of fiscal 2012. Still, our expectations are tempered by weak economic growth, unemployment remaining above 8% through 2013, and rising oil and gasoline prices that could pressure restaurant traffic. Considering this, our base case scenario assumes:

-- Revenue will increase slightly in the 1% to 2% range in the next two fiscal years, as we believe no meaningful store expansions will occur and same-store sales will likely remain flat to modestly positive.

-- Brinker's operating margins will continue to expand in fiscal 2012 and 2013. We believe benefits from implementing additional operating initiatives such as rolling out new kitchen equipment and upgrading the information technology system, will more than offset commodity cost inflation and result in EBITDA margin expansion in the next two fiscal years.

-- Although free operating cash flow will decline in the next two years primarily due to higher capital expenditure related to the operating initiatives, we believe that the company will continue to generate satisfactory operating cash flow of about $300 million annually.

-- Our belief that the company will operate with a moderate financial policy that is not detrimental to its investment grade rating. Brinker will be able to use cash flow to manage a debt to EBITDA ratio in the high-2x range.