Nov 12 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Barclays Private Clients International Ltd. --- 12-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A+/Negative/A-1 Country: Isle Of Man
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
19-Dec-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
===============================================================================
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Core subsidiary of Barclays Bank PLC.
-- Strong liquidity position.
-- Low credit risk profile.
Weaknesses:
-- Limited diversification of revenue streams.
-- Exposure to potential changes in regulatory regimes and unforeseen
changes in the tax environment.
Outlook
The negative outlook on BPCI mirrors that on Barclays, reflecting our
expectation that BPCI will remain a core subsidiary. The ratings will
consequently move up or down in line with those on Barclays.
A negative rating action could additionally result if, in our opinion, BPCI
becomes less strategically or operationally integrated with Barclays, but we
do not consider this likely.