Nov 12 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Barclays Private Clients International Ltd. --- 12-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Negative/A-1 Country: Isle Of Man

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

19-Dec-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

===============================================================================

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Core subsidiary of Barclays Bank PLC.

-- Strong liquidity position.

-- Low credit risk profile.

Weaknesses:

-- Limited diversification of revenue streams.

-- Exposure to potential changes in regulatory regimes and unforeseen changes in the tax environment.

Outlook

The negative outlook on BPCI mirrors that on Barclays, reflecting our expectation that BPCI will remain a core subsidiary. The ratings will consequently move up or down in line with those on Barclays.

A negative rating action could additionally result if, in our opinion, BPCI becomes less strategically or operationally integrated with Barclays, but we do not consider this likely.