DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 11 -
Summary analysis -- Maxim Crane Works L.P. ------------------------ 11-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Pennsylvania
Primary SIC: Heavy
construction
equipment rental
Mult. CUSIP6: 036778
Mult. CUSIP6: 577743
Mult. CUSIP6: 57775B
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Mar-2010 B/-- B/--
02-Jun-2003 NR/-- NR/--
Rationale
The ratings on Bridgeville, Pa.-based Maxim Crane Works L.P. (Maxim) reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, characterized by high debt levels and an aggressive financial policy. The company's position as a leading crane equipment rental company (continuing to hold the No. 1 or 2 market share positions in most of the geographic regions where it operates) only partly offsets these factors. We incorporate its market share positions into its "weak" business risk profile. The company's revenue and margins improved in 2011 and we believe they will show further improvement as the year progresses. Although credit measures have improved some in 2011, they remain weaker than our expectations for the rating and we anticipate that the gradual improvement that began last year will continue into 2012 amid the ongoing recovery in the company's end markets. We expect it to have sufficient availability under the asset-based loan (ABL) revolving credit facility maturing in 2013 to support its adequate liquidity.
