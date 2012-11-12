(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 12 -
Summary analysis -- CJSC Insurance Co. TRANSNEFT ------------------ 12-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia
Local currency BBB-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Special Purpose
Program
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Sep-2010 BBB-/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Russia-based CJSC Insurance Co. TRANSNEFT (IC TRANSNEFT)
reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's
long-standing and strategic business relationship as well as the financial
flexibility it derives from its ultimate owner, Russia-based pipeline operator
OAO AK Transneft (BBB/Stable/--). IC TRANSNEFT's good operating performance
also supports the ratings. These positive factors are offset by IC TRANSNEFT's
weakening capitalization to a marginal level, relatively small size, and
limited franchise in the open market.
The ratings on IC TRANSNEFT reflect our assessment of its stand-alone credit
profile (SACP), and incorporate a one-notch uplift from the SACP to reflect
support from OAO AK Transneft. In line with our corporate criteria, we rate IC
TRANSNEFT primarily from a parent-subsidiary perspective and use the SACP on
OAO AK Transneft as a reference in assigning the rating on IC TRANSNEFT. We do
not consider IC TRANSNEFT to be a government-related entity under our criteria.
Formerly a captive insurance subsidiary of OAO AK Transneft, IC TRANSNEFT
retains a sustainable position by providing insurance protection to its
parent. In 2011, IC TRANSNEFT generated 73% of gross premiums written (GPW)
from its parent. In our base-case scenario, we expect captive business to
dominate IC TRANSNEFT's GPW in 2012 and 2013, accounting for about 60% of
total premium income. We anticipate, however, that growth in this segment will
slow to 5%-10% per year in 2012 and 2013 compared with 30% growth in 2011. The
company will likely derive most of its growth from the open market, which we
anticipate will account for about 40% of annual total premium income in 2012
and 2013. We expect overall market growth of about 30% in 2012 and coming
years. Based on these growth projections, IC TRANSNEFT should maintain its
position among the top-20 insurers in Russia in terms of GPW. However, IC
TRANSNEFT is unlikely to move into the top-10 group within the next two years.
Consequently, in our view the company will remain small with a limited
franchise compared with those of its immediate peers in Russia. In 2011, IC
TRANSNEFT's GPW grew by 56%, which is well above average growth of 18% for the
Russian market. Its share of the Russian insurance market, however, remains
relatively small, standing at about 1.5% for the first-half of 2012.
IC TRANSNEFT's operating performance continues to be a rating strength, in our
opinion, despite some deterioration in its net combined ratio, a measure of
profitability. The ratio stood at 88% in 2011 versus 80% in 2010. The
deterioration in the combined ratio primarily stems from increasing
acquisition costs on premium growth of 56% in 2011, while loss ratios remained
stable at around 63%. Strong investment income of Russian ruble (RUB) 489
million, up from RUB354 million in 2010, supported the company's operating
performance in 2011. In our base-case scenario, we have assumed growth rates
similar to those in 2011 for this year and 2013 and we expect the company to
demonstrate similar levels of underwriting and operating performance, which
would translate into net profits in excess of RUB800 million.
We consider IC TRANSNEFT's investment quality to be marginal although
improving, reflecting the marginal credit quality of its financial
instruments. The instruments' fixed-income nature, however, is a mitigating
factor. We believe that the company bears a degree of concentration risk. IC
TRANSNEFT's concentration exposure to a number of Russian banks is equivalent
to 47% of the required capital, based on Standard & Poor's risk-based capital
model in 2011, and is on a par with 2010 results. In 2012-2013 we do not
expect any marked changes in IC TRANSNEFT's investment strategy.
We view IC TRANSNEFT's capitalization as marginal. According to our risk-based
capital model, IC TRANSNEFT's capital adequacy ratio weakened noticeably in
2011 and will likely deteriorate further in 2012 to marginal from extremely
strong in 2010 on the back of high premium growth, investments in
unconsolidated subsidiaries, and dividend payments equating to 16% of net
income. Despite the deterioration, the capital adequacy ratio remains in line
with our assessment of IC TRANSNEFT's SACP. According to our projections based
on our risk-based capital model, we expect IC TRANSNEFT to maintain its
capital adequacy ratio in 2012 and 2013 at least in the upper 'BB' range.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IC TRANSNEFT will continue to
maintain a strong relationship with OAO AK Transneft while posting sound
operating results with marginal capitalization.
We consider a positive rating action to be remote at this stage.
We could take a negative rating action if the capital adequacy measured by our
capital model falls below the upper end of 'BB' range or operating performance
or the quality of the investment portfolio materially deteriorates compared
with our expectation outlined above during the same time period. Although we
currently consider it unlikely that OAO AK Transneft would change its support
for its insurance subsidiary, such a scenario could have negative implications
for the ratings. We could remove the one-notch uplift factored into the
ratings on IC TRANSNEFT if we negatively reassess the parent's SACP.
