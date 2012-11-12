(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 12 -

Summary analysis -- CJSC Insurance Co. TRANSNEFT ------------------ 12-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia

Local currency BBB-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Sep-2010 BBB-/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Russia-based CJSC Insurance Co. TRANSNEFT (IC TRANSNEFT) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's long-standing and strategic business relationship as well as the financial flexibility it derives from its ultimate owner, Russia-based pipeline operator OAO AK Transneft (BBB/Stable/--). IC TRANSNEFT's good operating performance also supports the ratings. These positive factors are offset by IC TRANSNEFT's weakening capitalization to a marginal level, relatively small size, and limited franchise in the open market.

The ratings on IC TRANSNEFT reflect our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), and incorporate a one-notch uplift from the SACP to reflect support from OAO AK Transneft. In line with our corporate criteria, we rate IC TRANSNEFT primarily from a parent-subsidiary perspective and use the SACP on OAO AK Transneft as a reference in assigning the rating on IC TRANSNEFT. We do not consider IC TRANSNEFT to be a government-related entity under our criteria.

Formerly a captive insurance subsidiary of OAO AK Transneft, IC TRANSNEFT retains a sustainable position by providing insurance protection to its parent. In 2011, IC TRANSNEFT generated 73% of gross premiums written (GPW) from its parent. In our base-case scenario, we expect captive business to dominate IC TRANSNEFT's GPW in 2012 and 2013, accounting for about 60% of total premium income. We anticipate, however, that growth in this segment will slow to 5%-10% per year in 2012 and 2013 compared with 30% growth in 2011. The company will likely derive most of its growth from the open market, which we anticipate will account for about 40% of annual total premium income in 2012 and 2013. We expect overall market growth of about 30% in 2012 and coming years. Based on these growth projections, IC TRANSNEFT should maintain its position among the top-20 insurers in Russia in terms of GPW. However, IC TRANSNEFT is unlikely to move into the top-10 group within the next two years. Consequently, in our view the company will remain small with a limited franchise compared with those of its immediate peers in Russia. In 2011, IC TRANSNEFT's GPW grew by 56%, which is well above average growth of 18% for the Russian market. Its share of the Russian insurance market, however, remains relatively small, standing at about 1.5% for the first-half of 2012.

IC TRANSNEFT's operating performance continues to be a rating strength, in our opinion, despite some deterioration in its net combined ratio, a measure of profitability. The ratio stood at 88% in 2011 versus 80% in 2010. The deterioration in the combined ratio primarily stems from increasing acquisition costs on premium growth of 56% in 2011, while loss ratios remained stable at around 63%. Strong investment income of Russian ruble (RUB) 489 million, up from RUB354 million in 2010, supported the company's operating performance in 2011. In our base-case scenario, we have assumed growth rates similar to those in 2011 for this year and 2013 and we expect the company to demonstrate similar levels of underwriting and operating performance, which would translate into net profits in excess of RUB800 million.

We consider IC TRANSNEFT's investment quality to be marginal although improving, reflecting the marginal credit quality of its financial instruments. The instruments' fixed-income nature, however, is a mitigating factor. We believe that the company bears a degree of concentration risk. IC TRANSNEFT's concentration exposure to a number of Russian banks is equivalent to 47% of the required capital, based on Standard & Poor's risk-based capital model in 2011, and is on a par with 2010 results. In 2012-2013 we do not expect any marked changes in IC TRANSNEFT's investment strategy.

We view IC TRANSNEFT's capitalization as marginal. According to our risk-based capital model, IC TRANSNEFT's capital adequacy ratio weakened noticeably in 2011 and will likely deteriorate further in 2012 to marginal from extremely strong in 2010 on the back of high premium growth, investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries, and dividend payments equating to 16% of net income. Despite the deterioration, the capital adequacy ratio remains in line with our assessment of IC TRANSNEFT's SACP. According to our projections based on our risk-based capital model, we expect IC TRANSNEFT to maintain its capital adequacy ratio in 2012 and 2013 at least in the upper 'BB' range.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IC TRANSNEFT will continue to maintain a strong relationship with OAO AK Transneft while posting sound operating results with marginal capitalization.

We consider a positive rating action to be remote at this stage.

We could take a negative rating action if the capital adequacy measured by our capital model falls below the upper end of 'BB' range or operating performance or the quality of the investment portfolio materially deteriorates compared with our expectation outlined above during the same time period. Although we currently consider it unlikely that OAO AK Transneft would change its support for its insurance subsidiary, such a scenario could have negative implications for the ratings. We could remove the one-notch uplift factored into the ratings on IC TRANSNEFT if we negatively reassess the parent's SACP.

